Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Head to Oklahoma for Spring Break With Blake Shelton

Ever since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating, the duo has spent plenty of time in Shelton’s native Oklahoma, with both Stefani and her kids getting a taste of the outdoors.

Instead of a tropical destination for Spring Break, Stefani and her crew opted for the Deep South, with the gang heading to Oklahoma for some old-fashioned fun, playing in a river and riding ATVs, among other activities.

Stefani used Instagram Stories Monday to share some of the group’s excursions, starting with the group floating in the stream and jumping off rocks.

Along with the kids, Stefani also offered a glimpse of herself and Shelton, sharing a selfie in which she donned a reflective sunglasses filter. She also posted a photo of her beau in the wild, though it’s tough to spot him due to his camouflage attire.

Stefani’s goddaughter Stella also got in on the action, posing for a photo outdoors in a pair of camouflage overalls.

Along with spending time in the water, the group also headed out on some ATVs.

The No Doubt frontwoman shares sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and the boys have been loving down-home life thanks to Shelton.

The country crooner recently discussed spending time with Stefani’s sons during an appearance on the Today show, sharing that the boys have helped him see a new side of life.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” the 41-year-old shared. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

The pair has seemingly seamlessly integrated their families over the years they’ve been together, with Stefani recently telling Marie Claire that Shelton’s sister often joins the group at the singer’s ranch in Oklahoma with her own children.

“It’s very tribal,” she said. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @gwenstefani