Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton Has Affected Her Style

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting closer by the day, and it seems that closeness has had an effect on Stefani’s wardrobe.

Speaking to Heidi Klum for the latest issue of InStyle, Stefani explained that her style is currently “more feminine than ever before.”

“It’s probably because I’m super in love and have a really manly man [Shelton],” she said. “I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse.”

When asked about her favorite thing she’s ever worn, Stefani named the gown she donned at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party, where she made her red carpet debut with Shelton.

“The red Yanina Couture dress I had on when Blake and I stepped out for the first time [below],” she said. “That was a magical night, and I loved the flowers.”

Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 and have since had plenty of red carpet moments together, including Stefani’s recent debut of her Las Vegas residency, Just a Girl.

On July 2, Shelton took to Twitter to joke about his support for Stefani, writing, “So far [Gwen Stefani] has performed 3 shows in Las Vegas. I have been to 3… #stalker.”

The show includes hits from Stefani’s days with No Doubt as well as her time with a solo artist, with the artist telling Klum that her concert follows “the songs of my life through different periods of love, heartache, everything.”

During the show’s opening night on June 27, Shelton received a standing ovation as he walked into the theater, as well as an in-show shoutout from Stefani.

“I see a lot of admiring eyes on my sparkles. I know, it’s ridiculous,” she told the crowd. “You don’t know what it’s like to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton. It’s like my fantasy come true.”

Shelton is equally happy to be with Stefani, telling PEOPLE at the opening of his bar, Ole Red, in Nashville that he loves his life just the way it is.

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” he said. “I’m happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It’s just amazing.”

