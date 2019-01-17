Gwen Stefani Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo of Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani took to social media to share a hilarious photo of her longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton, back when he sported long hair and a cowboy hat.

Stefani shared the picture from the Instagram account of Ole Red, Shelton’s bar and restaurant in downtown Nashville.

“@blakeshelton in a cowboy hat,” the caption read. “You’re welcome. #nationalhatday”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for more than three years now, after meeting while they were both coaches on The Voice, when Shelton was in the middle of a divorce from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani was ending her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Still, while rumors continue to swirl that the two singers will soon tie the knot, for now the couple seem to be enjoying their relationship as it currently stands

“There is zero pressure,” Gwen said on the Today show. “I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

Stefani is a proud mom to sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, which would make Shelton an official stepfather if the two decide to tie the knot – a role he already embraces.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton revealed on the Today show. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Both Shelton and Stefani share plenty of pictures of the five of them together, hanging out on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. For Shelton, spending time with the three boys is important to him.

“For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is, and in their mind too,” he told PEOPLE. “The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.”

“They’re so damn funny,” he added. “It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Mazur