Grammys 2020: Eric Church Almost Didn’t Record Nominated Song, ‘Some of It’

It was nominated for a Grammy Award, for Best Country Song, but it almost didn’t even make it onto an album. Eric Church‘s “Some of It,” from his also-nominated 2018 Desperate Man record (nominated for Best Country Album), credits his wife, Katherine, for remembering the song, after Church had decided not to include it on his latest project.

“I was playing the album for a dear friend of ours and my wife was with me.,” Church recalled to CMT. “This person loved the album, but my wife said, ‘But let me play you what did not make it,’ and the first thing she played was ‘Some of It. It was always a favorite song of mine, and I listened to it that night and [I thought] … I am going to regret if I do not record this song.”

Church, who wrote the song with Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, determined to do whatever he could to include “Some of It” on Desperate Man.

“I called my manager that night and said, ‘Hey, we have got to talk,’” Church recalled. “The recording was done, the record was essentially done, but I said, ‘I have got to do this. I have to add this song.’ Initially, all the stuff that I thought was going to be the pillars for this album just bombed.

“But I think it’s really interesting that the album took on an identity that allowed ‘Some of It’ to make it from where it started to where it is now, and it just fit in the dialogue,” he added. “To me, it made the album. I loved the album before it was on there, but it might be my favorite album now that it’s on there, so that’s the way I look at it.”

Church will wrap up his Double Down Tour this coming weekend, and has already said he doubts he will ever do a tour of this magnitude – playing two shows back-to-back in the same city – again.

“I love that we did it,” Church said. “I love that it was a success. I love that there were people that came to both nights and got it. There were people that came to one of the two nights and got it, but at the same time, it’s not something I would do again. I think that’s good. I think that if you’re a fan, you got to see something that – we stretched and you’re not gonna get to see it again.

“I’ve been to some of those shows before, a fan of artists, and I knew that I was not gonna see this again,” he added. “For the Double Down Tour, they saw something they’re never gonna see again.”

Church has received a total of nine Grammy Awards nominations, with his last in 2014, when he was also nominated for Best Country Song, for “Give Me Back My Hometown,” and Best Country Album, for The Outsiders.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring