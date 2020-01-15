Grammys 2020: Blake Shelton Anticipates ‘Greatest Rush’ Performing ‘Nobody But You’ With Gwen Stefani

When Blake Shelton takes the stage with Gwen Stefani at the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform their current duet, “Nobody But You,” Shelton is anticipating feeling some big, big emotions. The Oklahoma native, who is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, for “God’s Country,” will sing with Stefani during the live televised broadcast, and already Shelton is counting down the minutes.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton said via ABC News. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.”

“And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking,” he added.

Shelton didn’t write “Nobody But You,” which is on his latest Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, but he might as well have. Shelton, who heard the song for the first time while riding in the car with Stefani, knew as soon as he heard it that he wanted to include it on his new record.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

The Oklahoma native didn’t waste any time in staking his claim on the song, especially when he realized how much “Nobody But You” resonated with his own life.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” he said in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

Shelton is gearing up for a busy 2020. In addition his Grammy Awards performance, Shelton will return for Season 18 of The Voice, and will headline his own Friends and Heroes Tour, with Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina all serving as his opening acts. Find dates at BlakeShelton.com.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC