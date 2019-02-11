Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Prep for Grammy Ceremony

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd are prepping for their big night at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, as the country star stands to win five awards.

The Best Country Song nominee took to Instagram the day before the award ceremony to share a photo of her first Grammy win for Best Country Solo Performance in 2017 for “My Church.”

“From attending GRAMMY Camp at the age of 15 with so many music-loving students, to winning my first GRAMMY Award 11 years later for ‘My Church,’ I am so honored to be part of the amazing GRAMMY community of over 19,000 artists,” Morris captioned the photo, which shows her beaming and holding up the award.

Her husband, meanwhile, shared photos of his dapper suit ahead of the ceremony, crediting his accomplished wife in the caption. “Clive. Might have sat next to the Super Bowl MVP. Definitely sat next to a 10 time Grammy nominee,” he teased.

Aside from Morris’ five award nominations, it is a big night for the songstress, as she, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Little Big Town are set to put on a 10-minute tribute to the queen of country herself, Dolly Parton.

Ahead of the Grammys, Morris told The Tennessean when she first saw Parton in rehearsal, she was struck with the urge to run up to her and start quoting Steel Magnolias, in which Parton plays her iconic role as hairdresser Truvy Jones. Morris told the paper the movie was “heavily quoted” in her household growing up, as her mother was also a hair stylist.

“It’s so good,” Morris said of the movie. “I so badly wanted to say to her, like, ‘Truvy, I promise I’ll not let my personal tragedy affect my ability to do good hair.’ And (Dolly) would have been like, ‘You’re a freak, go away.’”

All joking aside, Morris explained that Parton had played an important part in her formative years.

“Just everything that she encapsulates has inspired me,” Morris said. “Whether it’s her songwriting chops to savvy business decisions as a woman in this industry over the decades, I’ve learned from the Dolly playbook in many ways. She’s just the lady of my dreams.”

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz / WireImage