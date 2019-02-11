Grammys 2019: Kacey Musgraves Releases ‘Rainbow’ After Stunning Grammy Performance

Fresh off Kacey Musgraves‘ performance of “Rainbow” at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and becoming a four-time winner, the 30-year-old has released the song as her next single. “Rainbow” is the fifth song released from her 2018 Golden Hour album, which took home two Grammys, for Best Album and Best Country Album.

“The song ‘Rainbow’ was actually written a handful of years ago as sort of a little bit of a memo to myself,” Musgraves said of the song. “I think we can all get stuck in a mindset that things are never gonna improve or you can easily focus on kind of the bad parts of whatever you’re going through and not really realize that if you pulled your head above the water you’d see that the sun is actually shining and that everything’s actually okay.

“I think one of the reasons that people may relate to the song a lot is because, though it was written to myself, I think that it can take the shape of like whatever someone’s going through,” she continued, “whether it’s coming out and not having the support or just any kind of a situation that they don’t feel like they may make it through.”

A stunned Musgraves took the stage after Golden Hour won the all-genre Album of the Year category, which she shared with Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone and Janelle Monáe.

“It was unbelievable to even be in a category with such gigantic albums,” Musgraves said upon accepting her trophy. “Really brilliant works of art. It’s really crazy, but I’m very thankful. And I know that winning this doesn’t make my album any better than anybody else’s in that category. They’re all so good. Life is pretty tumultuous right now, I feel like for all of us, it can feel that way. And I feel like because of that, art is really thriving, and it’s really beautiful to see that.”

Musgraves’ performance of “Rainbow” earned her a standing ovation at the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony, with even Lady Gaga seeming to enjoy the performance.

The Texan also dropped the compelling video for “Rainbow,” which she teased on the red carpet prior to the live Grammy Awards broadcast.

“Rainbow” was written by Musgraves, along with frequent collaborators Natalie Hemby and Shane McAnally. Download the single on iTunes.

In addition to Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year, Musgraves also won a Grammy for Country Solo Performance, for “Butterflies,” and Country Song, for “Space Cowboy.”

