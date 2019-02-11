Grammys 2019: Country Music Winners

Music’s biggest night took home top honors, and several country stars had already been awarded Grammys ahead of the evening’s broadcast.

Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile have both won multiple awards, and the two women are each up for even more honors during the broadcast ceremony. Several country artists are also nominated in the night’s major categories like Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Album of the Year, and Maren Morris is even nominated for multiple pop categories thanks to her collaboration with Zedd and Grey, “The Middle.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see which country artists will be heading home with trophies Sunday night.

Album of the Year

WINNER: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Scorpion – Drake

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone

Dirty Computer – Janelle Monae

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By – Various Artists

Best Country Album

“Unapologetically” ― Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe” ―Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere” ― Ashley McBryde

WINNER: “Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves

“From A Room: Volume 2” ― Chris Stapleton

The first televised country award of the evening went to Musgraves, who picked up Best Country Album for Golden Hour.

Best Country Solo Performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” ― Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” ― Maren Morris

WINNER: “Butterflies” ― Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” ― Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” ― Keith Urban

Musgraves is nominated for four total awards tonight, and picked up her first win for her song “Butterflies” from her album Golden Hour.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight” ― Brothers Osborne

WINNER: “Tequila” ― Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” ― Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

“Meant To Be” ― Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay won their very first Grammy after receiving their first nomination for their smash hit “Tequila,” which can be found on their 2018 self-titled album.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love Is Here To Stay” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: “My Way” ― Willie Nelson

“Nat “King” Cole & Me” ― Gregory Porter

“Standards (Deluxe)” ― Seal

“The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!” ― Barbra Streisand

Country icon Willie Nelson released his sixty-eighth studio album, My Way, in 2018, and received a Grammy Award for the effort on Sunday.

Best Country Song

“Break Up In The End” ― Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” ― Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” ― Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

WINNER: “Space Cowboy” ― Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” ― Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Musgraves won her second trophy of the night for “Space Cowboy,” also from Golden Hour.

Best American Roots Performance

“Kick Rocks,” Sean Ardoin

“Saint James Infirmary Blues,” Jon Batiste

WINNER: “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“All On My Mind,” Anderson East

“Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson

Carlile is the most-nominated woman during tonight’s ceremony, with six nominations to her name in total. Her win for “The Joke” is the first of three total awards she won ahead of the broadcast ceremony.

Best American Roots Song

“All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack

“Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples

WINNER: “The Joke,”Brandi Carlile

“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door,” John Prine

“Summer’s End,” John Prine

The singer won again for “The Joke,” this time for Best American Roots Song.

Best Americana Album

WINNER: “By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Things Have Changed,” Bettye LaVette

“The Tree of Forgiveness,” John Prine

“The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone,” Lee Ann Womack

“One Drop of Truth,” The Wood Brothers

Carlile’s 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You, won Best Americana Album, and is also up for Album of the Year this evening.

Photo Credit: Getty / Lester Cohen