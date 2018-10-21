Garth Brooks Reacts to Historic Notre Dame Stadium Concert

Country megastar, Garth Brooks made history Saturday night when he became the first-ever performer at the newly built, Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Housing a sold-out crowd with 84,000 fans, Brooks took to Twitter shortly after the show to share his gratitude to the fans and city for their hospitality.

“You ALL made history tonight [Notre Dame],” Brooks wrote on the social network. “Thank YOU for letting me be part of it!! I am on top of the world knowing that we made a date to do it again! love, g #GARTHatND.”

You ALL made history tonight @NotreDame! Thank YOU for letting me be part of it!! I am on top of the world knowing that we made a date to do it again! love, g #GARTHatND pic.twitter.com/Fqy8ykYbve — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 21, 2018

Brooks’ concert was intentionally scheduled for the middle of college football season as a way to capture part of what makes the stadium special, Brooks told reporters at a press conference on Friday, as reported by the South Bend Tribune.

“This place was built for concerts,” he said, adding how his stage would be set up as a round in midfield with fans circled around him for a more immersive experience.

While the Indiana weather was uncooperative at times with rain and snow threatening the University of Notre Dame’s first stadium concert in its 88-year history, Brooks was humbled by the opportunity.

“I don’t know if we were the first call, but I know we were the first ones that accepted,” Brooks said with a laugh during the press conference. “It’s very sweet that we get to be the inaugural concert.”

With Brooks kicking off this new chapter of his touring career in the illustrious football city, fans were absolutely loving it.

Several took to Twitter to share their favorite moments and media from the event, with concert attendees sharing with PopCulture.com their first-hand accounts of all the fun Brooks brought with him to northern Indiana.

Thank you so much for performing Standing Outside the Fire… it was a life goal to hear it live, and you made it happen! That’s the song that made me a fan of yours! Thanks for coming to ND! pic.twitter.com/tKR0Ftc4cg — Minifig (@Minifig81) October 21, 2018

About the most miserable day I could have envisioned…..but one of the best concerts I have ever seen! pic.twitter.com/huZhUTJU9m — Downtown321 (@downtown321) October 21, 2018

Life-long fan, Amy Kusnierek drove from Elkhart to see Brooks, sharing with PopCulture.com that it was the first concert of his she ever attended.

“Despite the weather, the performance was incredible and heartwarming,” Kusnierek said. But though she grew up in South Bend and felt indifferent to the culture surrounding Notre Dame, the Michigan State University alumnus said last night changed that for her.

“The spirit and energy in that stadium last night truly made me envy each and every Notre Dame fan. Looks as though I’ll be both a Spartan and Irish fan from now on!” she said.

While bundled up and braving the cold, local high school student Julianne shared with PopCulture.com that the whole experience was something out of a dream.

“I’ve always wanted to see a country music concert and am so glad Garth’s was my first — he is an amazing performer and gave a knockout performance. I am an even bigger fan now!” Julianne enthused, while showing off her Garth at ND t-shirt.

For those who were not as lucky to attend Notre Dame Stadium’s inaugural concert, they can tune in on Dec. 2 when CBS airs Garth: Live at Notre Dame.

Well known for his beloved hits, “Friends in Low Places,” “To Make You Feel My Love” and “More Than a Memory,” Brooks previously performed at the double-domed Joyce Center on the university grounds, Feb. 12 and 13, 1994.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images