Garth Brooks Hints at Live Duets Record With Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks is dropping some big hints about a live duets record with his wife, Trisha Yearwood – and he credits two fans with giving them the idea!

“These two girls wrote in to Trisha and I and said, ‘Hey, look, I know you guys are gonna do a duet record. Would you ever think about doing a duet concert where the whole night is duets?’” Brooks told Variety. “And I’m looking at her going, ‘No, wait a minute, let’s combine the two ideas. What if we cut a live duet record in front of a live audience? And that’s how we do our duet record?’ And then all of a sudden you have a live greatest hits duet record and people get to watch how a record is made, so you kind of bring the studio to the stage.

“Section it off like you do in a regular studio, cut things live right there in front of people,” he added. “I think it’s an awesome idea and I think it’s something we’re probably gonna do. And we’re talking about doing it with the Ryman down here in Nashville.”

Both superstars are already busy, with Brooks continuing to announce dates for his Stadium Tour, and Yearwood’s Frank Sinatra covers record, Let’s Be Frank, out this Friday, Dec. 20, and her own tour also in the works. But the Country Music Hall of Fame member revealed if the live version of the duet album happens, it will likely be in 2019.

“Probably within the next year or so I think,” Brooks shared. “The Stadium Tour kicks off next year in March. Miss Yearwood has her own tour going on, so we’ll find a window in there. We’re not touring as hard as we did the last three years. The last three years it was like 395 shows on the tour. This one is gonna be really spread out, just individual nights, like 10 a year. And it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

After Brooks wraps up his Stadium Tour, he plans on staying on the road, albeit in much smaller venues.

“A honky tonk tour!” Brooks revealed to PopCulture.com of his future plans. “Wouldn’t that be the most fun thing on the planet? Now that would be fun. Talk about completing the circle. Because when we played [Nashville bar] Layla’s, everything just came back to the circle. And everything was centered on it. And I so enjoyed it. And this music was built for honky tonks.”

A list of all of Brooks’ upcoming shows on his Stadium Tour can be found at GarthBrooks.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Paul Morigi