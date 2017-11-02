Exclusive: Garth Brooks Reveals His Favorite Karaoke Jam, Sings Gloria Gaynor Classic

Country superstar Garth Brooks is showcasing a musical side of himself that we’ve never seen before.

In an exclusive interview with Popculture.com, the music legend acknowledged the karaoke popularity of his smash hit, “Friends in Low Places,” and revealed which of his songs you could find him belting out along with another iconic tune.

“It would be ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ for me, and if it was somebody else it would be…First I was afraid, I was petrified,” Brooks sang, breaking out into a falsetto for a brief and hilarious rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Brooks is riding high right now, preparing to wrap up the North American leg of his incredibly successful tour, which has sold 6.3 million tickets to make it the biggest American tour in history.

Brooks’ final stop in North America will fittingly be held in Music City. In a tweet posted Nov. 1, the singer revealed that Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena will host Brooks on Dec. 16. to close everything out.

Brooks plans to spend the month of January resting before he takes the tour international, where he will likely delight millions of more fans.

