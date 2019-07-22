Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Reveals Why She Stopped Singing With Her Father

Talent definitely runs in Garth Brooks‘ family. The father of three passed on his singing talents to at least one of his daughters, his youngest, Allie Colleen, who previously sang back-up with her famous father on the road, but now reveals why she stopped.

“We’re trying to keep it separate,” Colleen explained on The Bobby Bones Show on iHeartRadio. “I was super, super lucky to get to do a couple shows with him, as far as being a part of the Wall of Sound, his harmony group, which was silly. The fact that he thought I could find anything between those three perfect singers was silly. But it was so much fun. It was just a blast to get to do, but it really kind of blurred those lines that we’ve worked so hard to keep where they are.

“I love my dad. I love my family more than anything,” she added. “He worked so hard for what he has, and I wanna do the exact same thing.”

Colleen, who admits she loathes her dad’s biggest hit, “Friends in Low Places,” has 15 tattoos, with both arms completely covered in ink. The 22-year-old waited until she was 18 to get her first one, out of respect for Brooks.

“I fear my father in a good way,” Colleen explained of her decision to wait until she was a legal adult. “I would not do that.”

Colleen knew early on that she wanted to be a singer, but honored Brooks’ request to get a college degree first.

“I chose Belmont in eighth grade,” Colleen said of the Nashville university. “I knew that was where I wanted to go probably around then. He was like, ‘Okay well listen. If you’re gonna go to Belmont, you’re gonna go to Belmont. If you’re gonna do it, you’re gonna do it right. You’re gonna go to school and you’re gonna get that degree,’ and all that stuff. I really think he was just praying that I was going to change my mind, but that didn’t happen.”

Colleen just released her own single, “Work in Progress,” which was inspired by her own life.

“We don’t have it figured out,” Colleen said of the message behind the song. “God knows what’s gonna happen in the future, but I know what’s happening right now. And I know that we’re ready. I just got out of college, and in that first year, I moved and I got married – a lot of new stuff.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Rick Diamond