Garth Brooks Announces Release Date for 'Fun' Album, Plans Live Interactive Preview

Over two years after first announcing his upcoming album, Fun, Garth Brooks has officially set a release date for the project, revealing on Monday that the album will arrive on Nov. 20. On the same day, Brooks will also release Triple Live Deluxe, a collection of live songs from the singer's recent tours.

Fun is Brooks' 12th studio album, and fans have already heard a number of songs from the project including "Dive Bar" featuring Blake Shelton, "Stronger Than Me," "Party Gras," "That's What Cowboys Do," "The Road I'm On," "All Day Long" and "Courage of Love." The album will also feature a cover of "Shallow" by Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood, which will be Fun's next single. Also on Monday, Brooks revealed Fun's cover, on which, ironically, he looks rather pensive, though the neon lettering indicates that good times are to be had inside.

The 58-year-old first released "All Day Long" in June 2018, sharing that the song would appear on his next album, the title of which he announced in January 2019.

"The title of the album was sparked because making it has been such a fun process to go through," he said during an episode of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, at the time. "Being able to go in and out of the studio while being on the tour, working with the same guys, it’s been amazing."

Triple Live Deluxe includes 30 songs from Brooks' three-year World Tour and his more recent Stadium Tour, which is currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are six different covers for the album, each of which will include a booklet with photos from the tours.

On Tuesday, Brooks announced on Good Morning America that he will be hosting a live interactive preview of both albums online on Wednesday, where he will play the songs from both albums, including his and Yearwood's cover of "Shallow."

"We're going to put both records on tomorrow for anybody that might want them," he said. "We're going to show it on GarthBrooks.com starting at 7 ET. You just tune in to GarthBrooks.com, and we are going to walk through it and probably play that and just take some questions."