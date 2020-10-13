Gabby Barrett Shares What She's Most Looking Forward to About Becoming a Mom

Gabby Barrett is currently expecting her first child with husband Cade Foehner, and the couple is preparing to welcome a baby girl early next year. Speaking to PopCulture.com and other media last month, Barrett opened up about her journey to motherhood, sharing that it's something she's always hoped for.

"I have wanted to be a mom for a very long time, it's something that I prayed about in high school and for the past year it's just been something that has laid on my heart. I just always would pray for a future spouse and I prayed for my future children hopefully that I'll be able to have, and to now be at that point is so exciting for me," she said, adding that she's eager to get to know her future kids. "It is so exciting because I can't you how many times I've tried to think of, 'What are they going to look like? Who are they going to be like?'" she shared. "And I have a whole notepad on my phone of baby names."

View this post on Instagram And then there were three... Psalm 127:3 ✨👶🏼🎀 #babyfoehner A post shared by Gabby Barrett (@gabbybarrett_) on Aug 16, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

"I'm just really excited to see what it brings, like everybody says it changes your life in a whole different... you think you could love somebody so much, but somehow it keeps expanding your love capacity for something," Barrett continued. "And I'm just excited to have a little creation of somebody that I love very much, my husband as well as myself and just shows the beautifulness of the Lord and what he gives to us children. And so I'm just excited for that."

The 20-year-old shared that she and Foehner have decided on a name for their daughter, but they're choosing to keep it private until her arrival. The couple, who married in October 2019, announced their pregnancy in August and performed together during the ACM Awards in Nashville in September.

"I think pregnancy is such a beautiful thing," Barrett said. "What a gift to be able to look in the mirror and see your stomach expanding in a way of having another life inside of you that is so precious. It's just absolutely amazing."