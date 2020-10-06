Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

American Idol alumni Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner married on Oct. 5, 2019, after meeting on the competition show in 2018, and the two celebrated their one-year anniversary on Monday with a pair of sweet posts to each other on Instagram. "Happy 1 year Marriage Anniversary to my other half," Barrett captioned a black-and-white shot of the pair dancing together at their wedding.

"This year has been one to remember. Settling into our first home together, all the memories and now expanding our family," she continued. "I will forever be grateful for how selfless and loving you are towards me. Never in a million years, would I have thought I’d end up with the most southern, charming, kind, and smart man, from the pines of E Texas. Thank you for leading our family the way that you do. You are my perfect fit, in every way. I am so blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Barrett (@gabbybarrett_) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

The couple is currently expecting their first child, a baby girl, and Barrett wrote that she feels "our little gal moving around in my tummy as i’m typing this. Little does she know, she has the best daddy in the world!" "I.Love.You. We.Love.You Forever & Always," she concluded "~ your Wife."

Foehner shared an image from the pregnancy photoshoot the couple participated in earlier this year. "Well my dear, by the undeserved grace of the Lord, we have made it a year," he wrote. "I count it the highest privilege to lead our home, most especially because you are in it! Day after day and layer after layer, I’ve gotten to see over these 365 days, just how much I need you and how useless I’d be without you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cade Foehner (@cadefoehner) on Oct 5, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

"You have become the closest friend I never knew I’d have," he continued. "You forgive and forgive and forgive some more and when you see the worst in me, you love me, because Christ has loved and given Himself for us. You are an astounding woman and I want to thank you for choosing to marry me and bear my children. (I’m so excited for our little girl, you are going to be an amazing mother!) I am a blessed man indeed and you, my dear Bride, make my cup run over. Happy Anniversary, Husband."