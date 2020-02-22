Frankie Ballard and Wife Christina Welcome Baby Girl

Frankie Ballard and his wife, Christina, became parents for the first time this month when they welcomed a daughter, and Christina shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 20. The new mom made the announcement with a photo of a tiny leather jacket adorned with a bandana, a pink rose and orange knit tiger in each arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Smokeys Boots (@oldsmokeysboots) on Feb 20, 2020 at 3:30pm PST

“God gave us a DAUGHTER!!!” she wrote, sharing that their baby was born on Feb. 8 and her name is Pepper Lynn Ballard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@frankieballard I’ll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl,” Christina continued. “Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim. Pepper Lynn you’re a precious angel and beautiful gift from Heaven and I love being your Mommy. Cue all the tears.”

Ballard posted an update on his wife’s pregnancy earlier this month and shared that the couple was looking forward to welcoming their “Lil’ Tiger Cub.”

“Anytime, I could be starin’ down into those eyes for the first moment,” he wrote. “We could use a prayer! Loving ALL our Family and Friends out there. Stay in touch! XXOXOXOXOXO. @oldsmokeysboots is a CHAMPION MOTHER ON THE MAKIN.”

Ballard and Christina married in March 2017 in Bee Cave, Texas, and they announced their pregnancy news in November 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Smokeys Boots (@oldsmokeysboots) on Nov 7, 2019 at 10:09am PST

“Chrissy and I started praying on when the time would be right to start a family, and we both felt God nudging us last Spring,” Ballard told PEOPLE at the time, adding that he and his wife had decided to wait to find out their baby’s sex.

“One of the hardest decisions was, ‘Should we find out the sex?’ But when else can you be truly surprised in this life anymore?” he said. “The mystery is still intact. February is right around the corner, and we are so eager to meet this precious little gift.”

The “Sunshine and Whiskey” singer shared that the first ultasound for baby Pepper “blew my hair straight back.”

“I had a thousand prayers answered in one appointment,” he said. “To see toes wigglin’ and a strong heartbeat sent electricity through my bones.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin