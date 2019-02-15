Footage Emerges of Miranda Lambert Salad Dumping Incident

Video footage taken immediately following the incident surrounding Miranda Lambert and a Nashville steakhouse has surfaced, showing the aftermath of when the country superstar allegedly dumped a salad on a fellow restaurant-goer.

In the video, published by TMZ, the family friend Lambert and her mother were eating with can be seen getting yelled at by the older man whose wife Lambert threw a salad on.

The second part of the video shows Lambert and the rest of her party leaving the restaurant.

Photos that were also published by TMZ show Lambert being restrained by her friend during the altercation with the older man.

As previously reported, Lambert was involved in a “heated exchange” with a couple at Stoney River Steakhouse after the previously mentioned older man made a comment in the men’s restroom to Lambert’s friend that pertained to millennials and cellphones.

Things “started spiraling out of control” at that point and law enforcement responded to a call about two men fighting, sources told the news outlet.

The man then approached Lambert’s table and “started screaming,” at which point the singer “had to be held back,” according to witnesses. Lambert then allegedly “started mouthing off” before walking over to the man’s wife, getting “feisty” with her and dumping a salad on her. TMZ reported that the salad was not hers, but rather that of the other woman.

When police arrived, Lambert had left and no report was filed.

After news of the incident surfaced online, many of Lambert’s fans took to social media to celebrate the outlandish news story.

