Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Performs at Worship Concert With Chris Tomlin

Now that Florida Georgia Line‘s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour is over, Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, have a little more time on their hands. The couple used some of that time to attend a Chris Tomlin worship concert, where Hubbard got to share the stage with the gospel music superstar, capturing the moment on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Nov 3, 2019 at 7:41am PST

“[Hayley Hubbard] and I went to Ohio last night for an incredible night of worship with our good buddy and one of my heroes [Chris Tomlin] and I ended up getting to live my teenage dream and share a stage with him,” Hubbard posted. “We played a song we wrote and some of the best throwback worship songs ever. It wasn’t the first time and definitely won’t be the last. Thanks CT for having us. Love you my brother. Also, thanks [Pat Barrett] for being awesome and [MAK Multimedia] for the pics. For sure a night I’ll never forget.”

Tomlin also opened up about the experience, which occurred during the final weekend of Tomlin’s Evening of Worship Tour.

“A night I will never forget… having [Tyler Hubbard] join me on stage tonight in Troy to share something we’ve been working on was one of the greatest moments 🙌🏻 so much love for you bro… the best is yet to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Tomlin (@christomlin) on Nov 2, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Hubbard shared the stage with Tomlin. The gospel star was also on hand during one of FGL’s tour stops in Atlanta, Georgia, where Tomlin performed “How Great Is Our God” with Hubbard and his duo partner, Brian Kelley.

Worship music isn’t new for Hubbard. He and Kelley met while both students at Belmont University, where both men served as worship leader for the Nashville college.

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for one CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year. The guys are off the road right now, and will enjoy a few months at home before they hit the road with Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour, which will kick off in April. Old Dominion will also be joining Chesney on the road. Find more information by visiting Florida Georgia Line’s website.

