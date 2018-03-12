Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Says New Daughter Gives ‘Perspective’ to Everything

Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have had plenty of changes in their lives over the last few years. The duo, who began performing together as worship leaders in college, has become one of the best-selling artists of all time, of any genre, selling out large concert venues and racking up millions of album sales.

But for at least one of the FGL guys, Hubbard, nothing will come close to being nearly as life-altering as the birth of his baby girl, Olivia Rose, last year.

“[It] definitely put things in perspective,” says Hubbard of his new role as a father. “It puts sleep into perspective and food into perspective and everything else into perspective. But it’s a cool, really amazing journey and it’s a true miracle when you get to experience it. And I don’t know how somebody can’t believe in God or a Higher Power or something when you see a baby being created and in your wife’s belly and then watching it come out and all of sudden there’s a new human in your house.

“It’s pretty wild, but it’s been amazing,” he continues. “I wouldn’t change a thing about it, and she’s just an angel. She can literally just melt your heart with a smile. It’s crazy.”

Watching his wife, Hayley, give birth and take care of their infant daughter has only made Hubbard’s love for his wife increase.

“Watching Hayley go through the laboring process from start to finish and seeing the prize at the end of the race was pretty rewarding and really, really cool,” Hubbard says. “It was definitely a special moment for both of us, and something we’ll never forget … Hayley was really strong and calm and relaxed. I couldn’t have been more proud of her the whole time.”

“It was a pretty wild rush of emotions and I think Hayley felt the same way,” he adds. “Right when she was born, they put her on Hayley’s chest and wiped her off a little bit and we spent a little time with her. It was definitely a magical moment, and a moment that we’d been waiting for, for a long time.”

Florida Georgia Line are spending much of 2018 on the road, while Hubbard spends time with his daughter, and the guys work on a new album. FGL is nominated for an ACM Award for Vocal Duo of the Year, a category they share with Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, LOCASH and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/hayley_hubbard