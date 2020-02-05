Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Is Accustomed to Getting Little Sleep

With a 2-year-old and a baby at home, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is accustomed to not getting much sleep, but that doesn’t mean he likes it. The 33-year-old, who shares nighttime duties with his wife, Hayley Hubbard, admits he does better if he gets plenty of rest, even though that isn’t always a possibility, at least in this stage of life.

“I can kind of go on four or five [hours of sleep] if I need to, but preferably I like to get seven or eight hours,” Hubbard shared with their record label. “You start to feel the effects when you get run down and get tired. And, you know, Hayley knows that as well. So, we’re a good team and she knows it’s better for everybody if I get a little rest and can kind of do my thing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hubbard does get at least some shut-eye each night, with Hubbard sharing a video Hayley captured of him in a deep sleep –– complete with snoring –– on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Jan 22, 2020 at 5:43am PST

Florida Georgia Line might be a duo of Hubbard and Brian Kelley, but their wives deserve plenty of credit for their success, including helping pick the songs they record.

“We have three, four, 500 songs in her phone of demos that may or may not ever see the light of day, and may get forgotten about, or whatever,” Hubbard previously said, discussing their hit single, “Blessings.”

“But one day I was riding down the road and just playing some old demos, and that one came on and my wife’s like, ‘Hey, I think you guys should put that one on the album,’ which got me thinking, ‘Man, she’s usually always right.’ I tell her 95 percent of the time she’s right, I get that other 5 percent.

“So that’s just another good example of Hayley speaking up and saying, ‘Hey you guys should think about doing that because that gives me all the feels, and I think that’s you and BK,’” he continued. “‘I think that’s who you are and I think the fans should know that.’”

Florida Georgia Line, who recently parted ways with their longtime management company, spent time in the Bahamas recording their fifth studio album. They will hit the road with Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour in April.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Kane