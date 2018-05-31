Florida Georgia Line Teases New Music on Instagram

Florida Georgia Line is teasing something big!

The country duo cleared out their Instagram account this week, removing all previous post and uploading a series of shots that seem to indicate new music is on the way for fans.

The black-and-white photos see band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley in old-time apparel, with the duo playing guitar inside a barn full of people and standing with the instruments in a field lit with light bulbs.

Each image is captioned with what seems to be a song lyric, with the most recent photo reading, “It’s just that simple.”

Other captions include “Ain’t no need to complicate it,” “It’s paradise as long as I’m with you,” “We’re just simple like a six string” and “Like laugh and love, make a lot out of a little.”

Fans instantly swarmed the comments section in hopes of new music, sharing their excitement for the next phase of songs from Hubbard and Kelley.

The duo has been dropping hints for some time that a new album is on the way, and the Instagram revamp seems to indicate that if not a new album, the pair will at least be releasing a new song.

The duo’s last album, Dig Your Roots, was released in 2016. On May 23, the pair posted a photo from the studio, writing that new music would be “coming real soon.”

“Hung with our producer Joey Moi the other day and signed off on some new mixes helloooo new music coming real soon!!!!!” they wrote. “#fgl #record4 #newmusic #hotoffthedamnpress.”

While the new images seem to indicate music squarely in the country genre, FGL recently dished on artist they would love to collaborate with outside of the country space.

“I think it’d be cool, if we’re continuing to get out of the country world, and do something out of our box, we’ve got a lot of respect for Bruno Mars,” Hubbard told Big Machine Label Group. “I think he’s amazing. Justin Timberlake’s amazing. I think we could do something cool together. You know who else is random that I think would be fun to work with his Cardi B. I don’t know, that’s so random, but I think that’d be cool.”

FGL is still riding high on the success of “Meant to Be,” their duet with pop singer Bebe Rexha. The song has topped Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart for 25 weeks and is now the second longest-running song to top the chart, just edging out the duo’s debut smash “Cruise.”

Hubbard and Kelley are set to perform at the CMT Music Awards on June 6, so it’s possible they’ll premiere a new song during the broadcast.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @floridageorgialine