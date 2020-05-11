Florida Georgia Line released their new single, "I Love My Country," in March, and the country duo followed the released with the official music video for the high-energy track, which dropped on Friday. The video features band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley and their families as well as a number of the duo's fans, all showing off their country roots in the great outdoors while respecting current safety guidelines.

The video starts with Hubbard pushing his two kids, daughter Olivia and son Luca, in a stroller as Olivia tells her dad, "I love my country, Daddy." "Wait, what do you want to hear?" he asks her. "I want to hear 'I Love My Country,'" the 2-year-old answers before the video cuts to a sound system being turned on. The rest of the clip moves between Hubbard performing for his family, including wife Hayley and dog Harley, in their living room, Kelley and his wife, Brittney, riding bikes and relaxing by the beach, and the winners of the #FGLCountryChallenge, which Hubbard and Kelley started with help from TikTok stars like BabyAriel, ImTheJay, Josh Killacky and Chelcie Lynn.

Fans filmed themselves fishing, driving trucks, giving each other quarantine haircuts, riding four wheelers, dancing with friends and family and more for the countrified clip. "Thanks y’all for your incredible #FGLCountryChallenge videos and for making the FGL fam what it is," Florida Georgia Line wrote on Instagram after the video's release. "Stay positive, stay safe and enjoy the #ILoveMyCountry video!!"

"I Love My Country" is the first single from Florida Georgia Line's upcoming fifth studio album, which is scheduled to be released later this year. "We’ve been craving the organic elements of what we do," Hubbard told Esquire of the duo's upcoming work. "We’re taking it back to recording with a full band, and then having fun bringing in different programming. It feels like a cool hybrid of a really country feel with different elements of rock and hip-hop."

"We’re not afraid of change," Hubbard reflected of the duo's evolving musical sound. "We're proud of where we came from, but we're excited to grow. We’re always evolving — whether it's our personal lives, whether it's our career, whether it's our marriages, whether it's friendships. We're always trying to better ourselves and just continue."

"We’re just hyper creatives. And we’re always writing with great, young songwriters in town," Kelley added. "Worlds are colliding, from L.A. to New York to Nashville, even people from Europe hopping into co-writes. Especially with streaming, artists have an option to be a real global presence. So for us, it’s about how far can we push ourselves?"