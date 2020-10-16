Florida Georgia Line Honored With St. Jude 'Angels Among Us' Award

✖

Florida Georgia Line band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have been named as this year's recipients of the Randy Owen "Angels Among Us" award, which is given in recognition of recipient's longstanding support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The honor was announced on Thursday during the "We Won't Stop" livestream, St. Jude's annual celebration of partners affiliated with the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radio program.

"There is truly no place like St. Jude," Hubbard said in a statement. "Whenever we visit, we are continually inspired by the kids’ strength and their amazing stories of bravery. Giving back is in our hearts and to be presented this award is an absolute honor." Kelley added, "Music is healing and we love being able to help in any way we can to further the mission of St. Jude. And, for this award to be named after Randy Owen – who has always been one of our influences – that’s pretty incredible."

Alabama's Randy Owen is the co-founder of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids and created the "Angels Among Us" award to honor others who have shown his spirit and exceptional dedication to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Country Cares for St. Jude Kids was launched over 30 years ago and annually brings together over 200 radio stations and numerous country music artists to raise awareness and support for St. Jude kids. Thanks to supporters like Florida Georgia Line, St. Jude families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

"Tyler and Brian have always exemplified the true heart of the Angels Among Us Award by giving their time, love and voices to our mission, making such a powerful impact on the lives of children worldwide through their support of St. Jude," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. "Through a year that has been tough for everyone, they have still shown steadfast support to us. I’m honored to present them with this distinction as members of our St. Jude family."

Florida Georgia Line has supported St. Jude for several years and began participating in the organization's This Shirt Saves Lives social media campaign in 2017. In 2018, they surprised St. Jude patient on stage at the Nashville Symphony when Kelley led the crowd in a round of "No More Chemo" to celebrate Ian's last round of chemotherapy. Last year, the duo planned a surprise tour stop at the hospital during their Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour.