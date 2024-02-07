Beloved country singer Margo Smith has died. She was 84. Taste of Country reports that the singer died days after suffering a stroke.

Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Smith got her start in country music in the early '70s. Between 1971 and 2005 she released 18 studio albums. Among her top songs, were "Don't Break the Heart That Loves You," "It Only Hurts for a Little While," and "Little Things Mean a Lot," all of which were from her 1978 album, Don't Break the Heart That Loves You. Smith had the chance to tour with a number of legendary country music artists, such as Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Kenny Rogers, Conway Twitty, and Crystal Gayle, per the Springfield News-Sun.

Please join the Academy in mourning the passing of Country star Margo Smith. Nominated for ACM Most Promising Female Vocalist in 1976, she had two #1 hits in the 1970s: "Don't Break the Heart That Loves You" and "It Only Hurts for a Little While." Boasting a show-stopping talent… — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) January 29, 2024

During her career, Smith became known as "The Tennessee Yodeler," a title she fully embraced. Later in life, she taught yodeling and was a teacher for Taylor Ware, who competed on America's Got Talent and made it to the finals in 2006.

Smith had lived in Tennessee for many years, before moving to Florida. She had just moved back to the Volunteer State prior to her passing. In lieu of flowers, Smith's family is asking that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.