Florida Georgia Line to Perform Free Concert in Nashville

Country duo Florida Georgia Line will headline a free concert on Broadway in Nashville to help unveil the NFL’s Tennessee Titans’ new uniforms, bringing football and music together for what’s sure to be an unforgettable night in Music City.

Members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard shared that while they were originally approached to perform acoustically, they knew they wanted to pull out all the stops.

“We were like, ‘If we’re going to play Nashville, we need to do it right. Let’s rock this thing,’” Kelley told the Tennessean. Hubbard added, “We’re bringing all the bells and whistles.”

Fans will get to see Titans players don their new uniforms before FGL takes the stage for the April 4 concert at the crossroads of Broadway and 1st Avenue, not far from the duo’s own entertainment venue, FGL House.

“Being in Nashville, it only made sense to include a concert, and we are thrilled Florida Georgia Line has agreed to join us,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk explained. “This will be a fun show for our fans — they will get to see the new uniforms and enjoy a terrific concert.”

“We’re just jacked,” Kelley said. “Nashville is a bullseye for everyone to come to right now. Anytime we can represent the city and the Titans, we’re stepping our game up. We’re just thankful.”

Florida Georgia Line is still riding high on the success of “Meant to Be,” their collaboration with Bebe Rexha. The song, released on Rexha’s 2017 EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2, is currently sitting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, where it has rested comfortably for 13 weeks, breaking a record previously held by Taylor Swift. The song is also at No. 8 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

FGL is currently working on their next album, which will follow 2016’s Dig Your Roots. That effort spawned No. 1 singles “H.O.L.Y.,” “May We All” and “God, Your Mama, and Me.” Last year, the duo embarked on their first stadium tour, the Smooth Tour, which saw them headline stadiums around the country with openers Backstreet Boys, Nelly and Chris Lane.

Photo Credit: Big Machine Label Group / Delaney Royer