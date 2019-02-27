Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Asks for Help for Employees Following Florida Bar Fire

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley is asking for help from his fans, for employees of the popular Red Bar restaurant, located in Florida’s famed 30A area, which was recently destroyed by a fire. The singer shared a photo of the destruction on Instagram, along with instructions on how to donate to those impacted by the loss.

“It’s crazy finally getting back to see what’s left of @theredbar95,” Kelley said. “So many memories for so many people! Thankful to be one of those that got to experience the heart & soul of 30A & Grayton. The vibe, the music, the people, the food…..I could go on. Can’t wait to see how y’all rebuild! Link in my bio to donate to the red bar employees relief fund.”

The Red Bar, which opened in the 1960s as a store before converting to the beloved bar more than 20 years ago, was destroyed by a fire on Feb. 13. The fire originated in the dining room, and although it did not spread to surrounding buildings, totally destroyed the Red Bar.

Kelley and his wife, Brittney, will have a couple more weeks to enjoy the Sunshine State, before Kelley and his duo partner, Tyler Hubbard, head to Australia for a series of shows. Their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour officially kicks off in May, with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Canaan Smith joining FGL on the road.

“We’re ready to party even bigger in 2019,” FGL’s Brian Kelley told Billboard. “Lots of pyro, energy, and good vibes, with a few surprises up our sleeves. And we’re so glad to be bringing our buddies along for the ride!”

“We can’t wait to get back out and play all of these new songs,” added Hubbard. “It’s going to be fire!”

Florida Georgia Line’s latest Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album was released on Feb. 15, but the record has already hit the top spot on the charts, and sold more than 400,000 units.

“Unreal,” Florida Georgia Line said to their fans. “Thank y’all so much for the support and giving us a #1 Country album. We never take it for granted how much our fans do for us. Love y’all.

To make a donation to the Red Bar employee relief fund, visit their GoFundMe page. Find a list of all of Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Steve Jennings