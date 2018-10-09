Faith Hill to Judge ‘The World’s Best’ With Drew Barrymore, RuPaul

Faith Hill is following in the footsteps of many a star before her and heading to reality television, with the star set to serve as a judge on the upcoming CBS talent competition, The World’s Best.

Hill will be joined by fellow judges Drew Barrymore and RuPaul Charles, and James Corden will host and executive produce the show, Deadline reports.

“Thrilled to finally announce this! I’m honored to be joining my friends @drewbarrymore, @rupaulofficial and @j_corden on @theworldsbestcbs,” Hill wrote on Instagram after the news was announced. “So eager to share these amazing stories of talent and achievement from around the world with you.”

Hill, Barrymore and Charles will act as the show’s three American judges, as the premise of the show is that contestants must not only impress the United States, but also the world.

CBS is billing the series as a global competition featuring talent from around the world, with contestants showing off a variety of skills and genres as they seek to break through the “wall of the world,” which features 50 of the world’s experts in multiple areas of entertainment.

“It’s only fitting that The World’s Best perform in front of the world’s best,” said Sharon Vuong, CBS’ SVP, Alternative Programming for CBS. “James, Drew, Faith and RuPaul are all amazing talents who have excelled in their respective fields on a global scale. We can’t wait for them to bring their distinct voices to a show that’s unlike any other.”

Charles has plenty of experience judging reality competitions as the producer and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, earning four Primetime Emmy Awards for his work, while Barrymore has enjoyed a decades-long career as an actor that saw her become a box-office sensation and take home a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her turn in HBO’s Grey Gardens. Hill is one of country music’s most successful stars and has won five Grammy Awards, while Corden has scored seven Emmys for his talk show, The Late Late Show.

“We feel incredibly lucky that James Corden agreed to be part of this groundbreaking global event competition. He’s an absolute force of nature, and his versatility, passion and showmanship are unrivaled,” said Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. “The very name of the show defined the caliber of judges we sought out and ultimately got. Drew, RuPaul and Faith are incredibly accomplished superstars whose talents encompass every area of entertainment. Along with James, The World’s Best will now be the gold standard of competition shows.”

The World’s Best will be a 10-episode series and is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jonathan Leibson