Exclusive Interview: Aaron Watson Calls Commercial Success ‘Icing on the Cake’ of Satisfying Career

Aaron Watson is a bit of a phenomenon in the music industry, and he knows it. The 40-year-old has released 13 albums, hitting No. 1 with The Underdog in 2015, and had numerous hit singles, including his recent Top 5 “Outta Style,” without the support of a record label. And that’s just the way he likes it.

“I’ve always stayed independent,” Watson tells PopCulture.com. “Anytime there’s been an opportunity to go a different route, it really always compromised me being me. I’ve sat down at the table with a few guys, and they’ve asked me, ‘How committed are you to the cowboy hat, and your boots, and the buckle, and singing your own songs?’ And I said, ‘Well that’s what makes me me.’ If I’m not dressing like me, and I’m not singing my songs, is it me? So we’ve always stayed true to our brand of music. We’ve never chased after the phases and stages that music goes through. We’ve stayed true to ourselves, and little by little, we’ve built our business.”

Watson’s current Vaquero album, which has already sold almost twice as many as The Underdog since it was released last year, validates for Watson the decisions he continues to make about his career.

“It’s been really satisfying to come this far in my career, and to just now start having this surge,” he adds. “It means a lot to me, as a dad and a husband. This is how I take care of my wife and kids, so it’s like getting a job promotions. It’s been a really incredible year.”

Not that his success comes without a lot of hard work. The singer-songwriter acknowledges that, because he stays independent, most of the heavy lifting falls on his shoulders.

“I am the label, and I’m the publisher, and I’m the songwriter, and I’m the singer,” Watson shares. “I’ve been the bus driver, and I’ve sold my merchandise. I think every artist should know about all aspects of the business, to protect themselves, so that they understand the music industry. You hear horror stories about guys who poured their heart and soul into their music, and at the end of the road, they have nothing to show for it. I always use this analogy: if you’re going to own a hamburger joint, you need to know how to flip burgers, make fries, wait tables, bus the tables, balance out the cash register at the end of every night. I wish it was just about the music, but it’s not.”

Watson wrote his current single, “Run Wild Horses,” for his wife of 15 years, Kimberly. With lines like, “Run free as the wind my passion on your skin / Your lips on mine run wild horses / Run out of control deep down in your soul / We become one, run wild horses run,” Watson wanted to show that love songs can be about more than new relationships and one-night stands.

“We have three kids,” Watson says. “It’s important for people to know that there’s still passion in relationships that have been together for so long. And honestly, I think it gets better. So for me, I just wanted to write a love song for my wife, and I wasn’t thinking about a radio single. I was just thinking about writing her a song that made her feel special, lifted her up on that pedestal, let her know that she’s my girl. So it’s been neat to see the response. ‘Outta Style’ has done great things for us this year, but the entire year, I’ve had girls of all ages coming up to me and telling me that the next one has to be ‘Run Wild Horses,’ so I listened. And I’m doing as I was told.”

Watson maintains a busy schedule on the road, selling out large venues all across the country, including his recent concert at the Taylor County Coliseum, in his hometown of Abilene. While that may seem unusual for an unsigned artist, Watson says his method is pretty simple.

“People seem so surprised that an independent artist is selling more albums and selling more tickets than some of these signed artists, and I don’t know why they’re surprised,” he says. “Fans know what they like, and I’ve been doing this – it will be 20 years this Spring when I started my first album [Singer/Songwriter]. No one was paying attention to us for the first 15 years. But while no one was paying attention to us, we were out there, growing our fanbase.”

Watson makes sure to greet every person who wants to meet him after his show, regardless of how late it is.

“I sit there and I listen to stories and I give hugs and handshakes and high fives,” says Watson. “I have people asking me to pray for them. I have people want to share their personal stories with me, of how one of my songs helped them get through a tough time. It’s just loving on your fans. And they’ve really taken great care of me. I think the exposure we have gotten with our commercial success has just been the icing on the cake. It’s been incredible. I’m just so thankful. To be this far in my career, and feel like I’m just getting started, is exciting.”

In addition to spending much of 2018 on the road, Watson is also working on two new projects, both another country album, and a Christmas record with his family. More information on Watson can be found by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes