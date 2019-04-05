Everything to Know About the 2019 ACM Awards

The 2019 ACM Awards take place on Sunday, April 7 in Las Vegas, and this year’s performers and presenters have officially been set. Nearly all of country music’s biggest names are set to participate in the ceremony in one way or another.

The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who is hosting the ceremony for the 16th time. This year’s ACMs will feature numerous collaborations, with country legends sharing the stage with modern stars and even an actress making her musical debut.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will take the stage with Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina and Mickey Guyton to perform the song “I’m Standing With You” from the Breakthrough soundtrack, Dierks Bentley will perform with Brandi Carlile, Eric Church will take the stage with Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will sing together and Kane Brown will provide the evening’s cross-genre collaboration with singer Khalid.

ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree Jason Aldean will perform with Kelly Clarkson, with both singers also slated to sing again during the broadcast — Aldean with Florida Georgia Line (likely for the group’s new collaboration “Can’t Hide Red”), while Clarkson will team with Dan + Shay in a performance almost certain to include their duet “Keeping Score.”

In addition, the ACMs will retain the show’s “ACM Flashbacks” performances, which will feature George Strait teaming with Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs performing with Brooks & Dunn. Lambert, who is the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history with 32 wins, will also perform a medley of her greatest hits.

Along with the collaborations, McEntire, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and LANCO will also perform.

Presenters include country artists like Hunter Hayes and Carly Pearce as well as other celebrities including actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Dennis Quaid, who was recently in Nashville to attend Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert on April 1.

While the major honors will be handed out on Sunday, Combs, McBryde and LANCO are already ACM Award winners this year, having been awarded New Male Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and New Group of the Year, respectively.

Presenters

Lauren Alaina

Beth Behrs

Clint Black

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Jesse James Decker

Hunter Hayes

Jay Hernandez

Lady Antebellum

Midland

Nancy O’Dell

Danica Patrick

Carly Pearce

Dennis Quaid

Michael Ray

Cole Swindell

Wilmer Valderrama

Performers

Lauren Alaina

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Kane Brown

Brandi Carlile

Eric Church

Kelly Clarkson

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Chrissy Metz

Mickey Guyton

Khalid

LANCO

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

George Strait

Carrie Underwood

Photo Credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal