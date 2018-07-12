Eric Church Announces Upcoming Album, New Single

The wait is over, Eric Church fans — the singer has officially announced his new album, along with its first single, sharing the news in a live stream on Thursday, July 12.

Church’s upcoming album will be titled Desperate Man and will be released on October 5, while the project’s first single, “Desperate Man,” is already available to members of his Church Choir fan club.

“Desperate Man” will be available everywhere on Friday, July 13. The song was co-written by Church with Ray Wylie Hubbard and was produced by Jay Joyce.

Church’s live stream saw the musician announce the news in succinct fashion, sitting in front of a camera wearing his trademark sunglasses.

“It’s been a while; I just want to say I have missed you,” he told fans. “I have good news…the album is done, and we are back. It’s called Desperate Man and the first single is called ‘Desperate Man,’ with the Choir having access to listen first through their login today.”

Church also noted that when Desperate Man is released, Church Choir members will automatically receive the project as part of their membership.

“I look forward to seeing you on the road… I’m very proud of this album,” he concluded. “See you soon.”

The 41-year-old last released an album in 2015, with his project Mr. Misunderstood spawning multiple singles including the title track, “Record Year,” “Kill a Word” and “Round Here Buzz.” That album was a surprise release, with fan club members receiving the project first without any sort of advance announcement.

At the time, Church noted, “Everyone is so focused on your first week. But I am more concerned with week 80 than week one.”

Church has been playing a selection of festival dates this year and will likely hit the road on tour in support of Desperate Man.

During his recent performance at the 2018 Country Concert in Ohio on Saturday, July 7, the singer paid tribute to his late brother, Brandon, who passed away on June 29.

Church performed a rendition of “Amazing Grace” before transitioning into his song “Sinners Like Me,” with the using the medley to close his headlining set.

Eric Church singing Amazing Grace and Sinners Like Me in honor of his brother 🎶

A fan who attended the show wrote that Church told the crowd that he had been going through a difficult time.

“It’s been a tough week,” he said. “But I need this. I need my people.”

The fan added that Church played a song he had written with his brother.

At @countryconcert @ericchurch plays "how 'bout you," which co-wrote with his brother who died last week. Tells crowd: it's been a tough week. But I need this. I need my people." Tough night for him, but he's playing heart out.

