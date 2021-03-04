✖

Eric Church is continuing to roll out studio videos for his new songs, releasing the clip for his latest track, "Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones," on Tuesday, March 2. Church's frequent collaborator Casey Beathard wrote "Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones," the story of a musically gifted biracial teenage boy named Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones whose parents met at a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert in Tallahassee, Florida.

As he grows up in Gadsden, Alabama, the boy wonders about the identity of his father, though his mother never shares the information and dies mid-song. The boy's father is revealed at the end of the song, though Skynyrd fans with a keen ear may have picked it up early on. "Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones / Hailed from Gadsden, Alabama / Called to carry on / Who his mama was a fan of," Church sings in the chorus. "Don't ask me no questions / And I won't tell you no lies / That's what she always told him / Right up 'till' the day she died." "Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones" will close out Church's upcoming album Soul, which is a part of a triple album, Heart & Soul, that will be released in April. The & album will be available exclusively to the singer's Church Choir fan club members.

Heart, will arrive on April 16, the ampersand album will be available to Church Choir members April 20, and Soul will be released on April 23. Church and his collaborators recorded all of Heart & Soul's 24 songs during a writing retreat in the mountains of North Carolina in early 2020, and several have already been released. See the full track list for Heart & Soul below and pre-order the album here.

Heart

1. “Heart on Fire” (Eric Church)

2. “Heart of the Night” (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill)

3. “Russian Roulette” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

4. “People Break” (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

5. “Stick That in Your Country Song” (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

6. “Never Break Heart” (Eric Church, Luke Dick)

7. “Crazyland” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

8. “Bunch of Nothing” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

9. “Love Shine Down” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

&

1. “Through My Ray-Bans” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

2. “Doing Life With Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

3. “Do Side” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

4. “Kiss Her Goodbye” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

5. “Mad Man” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

6. “Lone Wolf” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Soul

1. “Rock & Roll Found Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

2. “Look Good and You Know It” (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows)

3. “Bright Side Girl” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels)

4. “Break It Kind of Guy” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

5. “Hell of a View” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

6. “Where I Wanna Be” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

7. “Jenny” (Eric Church)

8. “Bad Mother Trucker” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)

9. “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” (Casey Beathard)