✖

Eric Church is back with another song from his upcoming album, releasing "Break It Kind of Guy" on Friday, March 25. From the Soul portion of Church's upcoming triple album, Heart & Soul, "Break It Kind of Guy" is an up-tempo, groove infused ode to living on the edge written by Church with Casey Beathard and Luke Dick.

"I tell my eagle where to fly / If it's not broke, I'm a break it kind of guy," Church sings, getting an assist from longtime backup singer Joanna Cotten as he describes all the ways he likes to raise a little hell, warns a woman away from him and declares that he does what he wants. The North Carolina native will release Heart & Soul in three parts — Heart will arrive on April 16, the ampersand album will be a vinyl record available only to members of Church's fan club on April 20, and Soul will be released on April 23.

Church and his collaborators wrote all 24 songs on the project during a 28-day retreat in the mountains of North Carolina in early 2020, where they wrote and recorded a new song every day. Speaking to Kelleigh Bannen on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, the singer admitted that he didn't sleep for "three or four days" at one point.

"We're recording until 2:00, 3:00 in the morning, and then I got to write at 10:00 AM the next day, because I have to have a song by the evening," he recalled. "And I got to where I could not turn it off. I mean, I was writing songs in my sleep. I was dreaming about songs. Everything was a song to me. I mean, anybody that talked to me, I would go, 'I gotta make that a song.' I don't know if that's good or bad, but I got quite manic, but it worked. At the end of it, it took me a while to shut it down." See the full track list for Heart & Soul below and pre-order the album here.

Heart

1. “Heart on Fire” (Eric Church)

2. “Heart of the Night” (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill)

3. “Russian Roulette” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

4. “People Break” (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

5. “Stick That in Your Country Song” (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

6. “Never Break Heart” (Eric Church, Luke Dick)

7. “Crazyland” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

8. “Bunch of Nothing” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

9. “Love Shine Down” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

&

1. “Through My Ray-Bans” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

2. “Doing Life With Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

3. “Do Side” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

4. “Kiss Her Goodbye” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

5. “Mad Man” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

6. “Lone Wolf” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Soul

1. “Rock & Roll Found Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

2. “Look Good and You Know It” (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows)

3. “Bright Side Girl” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels)

4. “Break It Kind of Guy” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

5. “Hell of a View” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

6. “Where I Wanna Be” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

7. “Jenny” (Eric Church)

8. “Bad Mother Trucker” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)

9. “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” (Casey Beathard)