Eric Church Extends Double Down Tour: ‘We’re Going to Play a Little Bit More’

Eric Church is extending his demanding Double Down Tour into the fall, thanks to his fans! The singer first shared the news in a private message to his Church Choir fan club members.

“I don’t want to be two months from the end of this thing,” Church announced, “so we’re going to play a little more.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Church’s Double Down Tour, which was originally scheduled to wrap up over the summer, has Church playing most cities two nights, with two different shows, back-to-back.

The idea for the tour stemmed from Church’s desire to continue to play for his fans, even after his 2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour, which had Church playing for over three hours each night without an opening act.

“What I love is last time we went to Detroit, for example, and [it was] one of the best shows on the tour,” Church recalled. “We played three hours, 10 or 15 minutes, and I remember that night as I was on the bus after going, ‘How in the world are we gonna top this?’ Well, one way to do it is do two nights and instead of three-and-a-half hours, it’ll be seven hours of music, and we’re just gonna stay there and make it about this spiritual, musical experience. I think that’s what the last tour really taught me is there is a different level of where touring can go for us and for the fans.

“I had not experienced that in my career until the Holdin’ My Own Tour,” he added. “So, this, I’m hoping is a continuation on that, and we go to a place we hadn’t been yet, ’cause they’ve already taken me places I never thought we’d get to.”

Playing two nights back-to-back might seem equally exhausting, but Church insists the schedule makes it much easier for him this time.

“I think a lot of it we learned on the last one, but when we booked the last tour, we booked the tour before we decided the kind of show – what we were going to do,” Church explained. “So, we ended up with four or five shows a week, sometimes at three-hour shows, and it was tough physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. The whole thing was really, really hard on me, very draining.

“This time knowing that we are going to do that, we booked it in a way that I think we can do that the best way,” he continued. “So, we’re going to a city, we’re going to stay in a city and we’re going to play three, three-and-a-half hours.”

See a list of the newly-announced cities and dates below. Find more information at Church’s website.

Church’s New Double Down Tour Dates:

9/13-14 — Green Bay, Wisconsin, Resch Center

9/20-21 — Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome

10/11-12 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

10/25 — Little Rock, Arkansas, Verizon Arena

11/1 — Manchester, New Hampshire, SNHU Arena

11/2 — Hartford, Connecticut, XL Center

11/15-16 — Washington, DC, Anthem

11/22-23 — Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder