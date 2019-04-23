Dylan Scott Reveals Gender of Upcoming Second Child

Dylan Scott and his wife, Blair, just announced they were adding to their family, and now we know whether it will be a son or a daughter! The “My Girl” singer used social media to reveal that his son, Beckett, would soon have a baby sister to play with!

“We are having a ____!!!” the “My Girl” singer captioned the video, which showed Scott popping a balloon that said “Oh Baby,” as pink confetti fell. “Man, God has sure blessed Blair and I.”

Scott is eager to add to his family, even if it does make him a bit uneasy.

“I was so nervous at first,” Scott acknowledged to PopCulture.com. “I was very nervous and a little scared, even though we tried. We tried for the second. When it happened, it’s like, ‘What?’ But I’m very excited right now. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I come from a big family. My wife comes from a big family. We’ll be good.”

While Scott is now excited to have another child, he admits that when Blair first broached the idea of having another baby, he wasn’t quite as ready as his wife.

“She called me on the road,” Scott remembered. “She’s like, ‘Hey, I think I want to have another kid.’ I said, ‘Hey, I think you’re crazy. Beckett’s not even 1 year old yet.’ I think I was on the road and she called me, and is like, ‘Well, it happened. Already.’”

In addition to preparing for his newborn daughter, the 28-year-old is also promoting his new single, “Nothing to Do Town,” which celebrates his own rural upbringing in Bastrop, Louisiana (population: 10,000).

“I was on the road with Matt Alderman and Cole Taylor,” Scott recounted “I was at a NASCAR race in Iowa, and had a show that night. We just walked around this town, and Cole literally goes, ‘Well this is a nothing to do town.’ And I said, ‘Hey I’m from a nothing to do town.’ He said, ‘Me too.’

“So we literally went back to the bus and we wrote ‘Nothing to Do Town’ at a NASCAR race in Iowa about where we’re from,” he continued. “If you were to drive through the town that I grew up in, and you looked around and you asked yourself, ‘What do people do here?’ There’s nothing. But if you’re from there you can find plenty of stuff to do. So that’s what it’s about.”

Photo Credit: Getty/Jeff Kravitz