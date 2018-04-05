Dustin Lynch Reveals Surprising Place He Keeps His Awards

Dustin Lynch is collecting plenty of gold and platinum records, thanks to his numerous hits like “Where It’s At (Yep Yep)” and his recent “Small Town Boy,” both which sold in excess of one million units.

But the humble singer says he doesn’t keep them on display for all of his friends to see – although his proud parents might.

“I have a room at the house,” Lynch shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I don’t like to come home and look at myself on my walls. So there’s a designated room, a kind of shrine. It’s the office of the house that I keep everything in. And then a few will go in the bar downstairs. But right now, I give a lot to my parents. They hang them up. So that’s really cool.”

Lynch, who added that he has also given some to his friends who have opened bars, as memorabilia for the walls of the venue, doesn’t like to be surrounded by himself when he’s not working.

“Obviously it’s something I’ve always dreamed of having,” he continued. “But whenever I come home, I like to chill out. I don’t like to be reminded of my face and my musk, my photo shoot five years ago.”

Lynch will have to find a new place for all of his items, since he recently moved, after coming home about a year ago to find his house severely damaged.

“[I’m] not building the dream home yet,” Lynch said. “I’m ready to have a home again. I’ve been in a house but it hadn’t been home because I came home to like a foot of water in my house about a year ago, and it’s kind of tough living somewhere else when it’s not officially yours. So I’m excited to get back to a place and settle in and mentally be able to relax whenever I’m there.”

One thing Lynch won’t have to find room for this year is an ACM Award, since he failed to secure even one nomination, a fact that is confusing not only to Lynch, but also to the music industry and his fans, especially since he had a four-week chart-topping hit with “Small Town Boy.”

“Well, we successfully didn’t get nominated again,” the singer shared on social media. “Career-changing song. I don’t get it. What am I missing?”

“It just sucks. It’s like we’re playing with one, maybe two hands tied behind our back,” Lynch continued. “I don’t get it.”

Lynch’s latest single, “I’d Be Jealous Too,” from his recent Current Mood album, is available for download on iTunes. He is currently serving as the opening act on Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior Tour. Dates can be found on Lynch’s website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Dustin Lynch