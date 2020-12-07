Dolly Parton Teases She's 'Sick' of Husband Carl After Almost 60 Years Together

✖

Dolly Parton just jokingly admitted she's "sick" of her husband Carl Dean. The two who have been married for six decades, couldn't be more perfect for one another, but even the most perfect pairs get a little tired of each other every now and again. In an interview with Jessie Ware on her podcast Table Manners with Jessie Ware, Parton said she's almost as confident he's probably sick of her too.

"I'm sure he's sick of me," the 74-year-old hilariously joked according to Closerweekly. "My husband and I have been together for 57 years, been married 54, and I'm sick of him." The two met in Nashville, Tennessee in 1964 outside of a laundromat and instantly fell in love. The country music legend admitted that it was very much a love at first sight type of experience. "I knew as soon as I met Carl there was no point looking for somebody else." Dean felt the same way saying, "My first thought was, 'I'm gonna marry that girl.' My second thought was, 'Lord, she's good-lookin'!' and that was the day my life began."

While they're a match made in heaven, they're quite the opposites when it comes to lifestyle. While Parton has a rather public life, Dean isn't big on being in the public eye. One insider added, "Carl is quiet" which adds a nice balance to their relationship. Parton and Dean have been incredibly quiet about their romance over the years keeping much of their love-life out of the public eye. While he's had to get used to her larger-than-life fame, he's also had to get use to her big family.

"He has one brother and one sister, so he's had to kind of get used to my big family because I've always had my family around me," she said before adding, "He loves them all, and they love him." Parton has 11 siblings, so that's been quite a jump for him. While she's a happily married woman, she recently confessed that Elvis Presley once broke her heart. Presley had contacted her about recording a cover of "I Will Always Love You" after she had a No. 1 hit on the country charts with the song in 1974. However, money became an issue, which crushed her heart.

"They had called me to say that Elvis was recording it and asked if I wanted to come to the studio," she told Reba McEntire on her Living & Learning podcast. "Elvis wanted to meet me," admitting that she "loved" him at the time but before anything could move forward, it was brought to an utter halt. She was going to have to sign half of the publishing rights away which she decided not to do. It's hard to think of a time Parton wasn't a country music legend but at that time she was still growing her music.