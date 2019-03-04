Dolly Parton’s Sister ‘Ashamed’ Over Singer’s Refusal to Call Out Sexual Harassment

Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella, is speaking out over Parton’s reported refusal to call out sexual harassment, and seems determined to publicly criticize he country music icon.

“I’m ashamed of my sister for keeping her mouth shut,” Stella told The Guardian. “She can run it when it is about something else, but speak up about injustice, Dolly Parton. Speak up. And speak out. Defend women, and don’t just do it in a little song. Speak up.”

The comments come after Parton said she didn’t necessarily identify as a feminist, and refused to advocate for the #MeToo movement.

“This is the first time I’ve really publicly called my sister out,” Stella told the Our Stories podcast for CountryLine. But it’s high time that some of these older women speak up and speak out. They’ve all gone through all kinds of abuse in this industry so: speak up!”

Stella might be incensed at her older sister, but it might not be entirely with merit. Although Parton has not been as outspoken as her sister would like, she has made it clear that she supports all women.

“If being a feminist means I’m all for women, yes,” Parton previously told The Guardian. “But I don’t feel I have to march, hold up a sign or label myself. I think the way I have conducted my life and my business and myself speaks for itself. I don’t think of it as being feminist. It’s not a label I have to put on myself. I’m just all for gals.”

Parton also said she thinks the tide is turning when it comes to how women and men are treated.

“I come from a family of six brothers, so I understand men and I’ve known more good men than bad men,” Parton said. “It’s a man’s world, and it’s not their fault any more than it is just life and … we have allowed it to happen. I think people now see that we’re here, and women are very important, and they need us, just as we need the men. But if someone was getting real aggressive with me, I’d scream or throw something at them. But, of course, I’ve been hit on – I’ve probably hit on some people myself!”

Whether it’s about sexual harassment or politics, or any other topic that might seem divisive, Parton prefers to keep the focus away from anything that isn’t about her music.

“I enjoy what I do,” Parton maintained. “I enjoy being loved – I love that. I always ask God to let me shine a light and uplift mankind because that is my purpose. I look fake, but my world is real to me.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason LaVeris