Dolly Parton Saved Child Actor From Oncoming Car on Set of Netflix Christmas Movie

An angel in real life and on-screen, Dolly Parton was looking out for one of the young actors on the set of her new Netflix movie Christmas on the Square when she saved 9-year-old Talia Hill from an oncoming car on set. "We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions," Hill recalled to Inside Edition.

"So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton," she said, adding that she was "surprised" after realizing who had stepped in to help her. Hill said that Parton told her, "'Well, I am an angel, you know,' because she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'"

Christmas on the Square was released on Nov. 22 and stars Christine Baranski as Regina Fuller, a Scrooge-type "wealthy and unpleasant woman" who returns to her hometown after her father's death to evict everyone just before the holiday season. Parton plays an angel who helps Regina change her ways.

Hill's older brothers, 16-year-old Tristan and 13-year-old Tyson were also cast in the movie. "When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like, 'It is Dolly Parton,' but when you actually see her you are like, 'Wow, it's Dolly Parton,' being in her presence lifts you," Tristan said. "She is so amazing."

Talia added, laughing, "When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven. She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling."

The siblings' mom, Tonia Hill, has worked as an entertainer at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, for the past 26 years, though she lost her job as a result of the pandemic and will no longer be a cast member at the park as of Dec. 31.

During her time at Disney World, Hill has appeared in numerous shows including The Lion King and shared that all three of her children were dancing before they were born. "I danced with all three of my babies in my bellies," she said.

"Watching her made me want to perform and be on stage," Tristan recalled. Talia said that her mom "makes me grow as a dancer. She tells me if something doesn’t look good or if it is the wrong note."

"Same," Tyson added. "She gives us tips and tricks and how to make people feel something and it really helps."