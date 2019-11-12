Dolly Parton’s Netflix Series ‘Heartstrings’ Showcases Stories Behind Beloved Country Songs

Netflix released the first trailer for Heartstrings, a new series taking fans behind the scenes of Dolly Parton‘s most famous songs. The series features former Dancing With The Stars pro Julianne Hough in an episode centering on “Jolene.” The new series will finally be available to stream on Friday, Nov. 22.

“The official trailer for [Dolly Parton’s] #Heartstrings is here!! See you all on [Netflix], November 22nd,” Hough wrote on Instagram on Nov. 6, along with the new trailer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ever since I was a little girl I’ve dreamed of turning my songs and stories into movies for the world to see…and here they are… Eight stories inspired by eight of my songs! Heartstrings premieres November 22 only on Netflix,” the country music legend wrote on her own Instagram page.

The anthology series will include episodes inspired by the songs “Two Doors Down,” “If I Had Wings,” “J.J. Sneed,” “These Old Bones,” “Down From Dover,” “Sugar Hill,” “Cracker Jack” and “Jolene.” Each episode is centered on one song.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” Parton said in a statement when the show was first announced in June 2018. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.”

The series is produced by Parton’s Dixie Pixie Productions with Warner Bros. Television. Aside from Hough, other actors appearing in at least one episode of the series include Ginnifer Goodwin, Kathleen Turner, Sarah Shahi, Delta Burke and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

This is not the first time Parton worked with Netflix. She wrote the music to Dumplin’, a movie featuring Jennifer Aniston. Parton previously worked with Warner Bros. Television on the TV movies Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, which both aired on NBC.

“People ask, ‘How do you work all the time?’ Because I dreamed myself into a corner and I have to be responsible to those dreams,” Parton told Variety back in 2018. “And I couldn’t be happier, because every dream I have brings on a new dream, like a tree with deep roots and branches and a lot of leaves, and every time something happens it makes something else happens. I like being there, but it is a big responsibility.”

Heartstrings is not the only show Parton fans have to look forward to this holiday season. NBC will air Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The two-hour special will bring the October concert at the Grand Ole Opry into fans’ homes to celebrate Parton’s 50 years as an Opry member.

Photo credit: NBC