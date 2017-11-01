Dolly Parton Reveals Her Peculiar Halloween Costume Choice

Dolly Parton’s Halloween getup may have been peculiar, but the country legend nailed her character.

Happy #Halloween from Veruca Salt!! A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

The singer dressed up as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory‘s bratty Veruca Salt while appearing on Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime talk show, Harry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parton impersonated the fictional character by wearing a red dress with black buttons and a white lace collar and cuffs. She carried a stuffed “golden goose” and pushed a cart of golden eggs to complete her themed look, just as Salt begged her father for one of the candy maker’s geese in the 1971 film.

Up Next: Dolly Parton Reveals Several Hidden Tattoos

Parton fit in perfectly with the episode’s theme as Connick Jr. dressed in the iconic Willy Wonka costume and performed the late Gene Wilder’s song “Pure Imagination” with his band dressed as oompa loompas.

On the special episode, Parton and Connick Jr. sat on brightly colored, elaborate furniture set to match the scene Wonka’s whimsical chocolate factory.

They also had some pretty wild conversation.

‪I had a great time with @harryconnickjr on #harrytv for the special Halloween episode! You can watch it tomorrow at 2pm ET/PT on FOX! ‬ A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Speaking of costumes, Parton revealed that she once dressed as a Dolly Parton lookalike in a contest meant for drag queens in Los Angeles.

She heard of the contest at a known gay bar near her house in Santa Monica, California while she was working in the area.

“Me and a bunch of friends decided we’d go down there, it’d be fun because we were all dressed up — and me being Dolly,” she joked.

“They had these big drag queens, I mean they looked great, too,” Parton continued. “They were prettier than I could ever dream of being.”

She and her friends watched drag queens dressed as the “9 to 5” singer strut across the stage to wild applause, which was how the contest was judged.

“So all these beautiful guys were walking across — these Dollys — like this tall,” she said while putting her arm well above her petite frame.

“Then here I come walking across the stage and I got the least applause of anybody,” she singer laughed. “It’s terrible when you lose a Dolly Parton lookalike contest.”