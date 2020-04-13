Dolly Parton Fans Were Overwhelmed by Her Easter Living Room Concert

Dolly Parton kicked off Easter with a pleasant performance for fans directly from her living room. The country music legend has been a bright spot amid the darker periods of the coronavirus pandemic so far, dropping short clips, poems and songs on her social media pages to keep fans occupied during the disruption of their lives.

With many unable to go to Easter church services across the country due to the coronavirus efforts, Parton took the time to put on the performance and give people cooped up inside a chance to celebrate the holiday. The colorful, spiritual performance was a perfect surprise.

“Well, happy Easter everybody. Little different this year, huh?” Parton said sitting in her living room with a festive backdrop. “I know everybody loves to get all dressed up in their beautiful dresses, their hats, their fancy shoes, go to church, be with all you friends, and that’s all wonderful. We all love doing that every year, and the kids all love getting out, hiding Easter eggs and all that with their friends. Well, this year, we’re gonna stay around the house a little bit, right? But that doesn’t mean we can’t worship in the same way we should because we don’t have to go to a building, to a church to worship God. The kingdom of heaven is within, so let’s just do that this year. There will always be pretty dresses and hats and shoes.”

She then went on to perform a special rendition of “He’s Alive” for fans, a staple of the country legend’s catalog. But the difference this time around is she was doing it without a choir, without the flair, and without the audience.

“Somebody said the other day Oh, we’ve had a rough week.’ And just think about the rough week that Jesus had, and look how well that turned out for us. I’m going to sing about that,” Parton said. “This is a song I’ve been singing for years. people love it. I usually do it with a choir. Obviously I don’t have ample room for the choir this year, so when I get to the end part, if you wanna sing along with me, feel free. I’m gonna simplify it a little bit. It’s a song from disciple Peter’s point of view, the one that loved Jesus so good and denied him. Anyhow, I think you’ll get a blessing out this, and I know I’m gonna get a blessing out of singing it.”

While it was different, fans couldn’t get enough and loved the performance. Scroll down to see some of the responses.

Lord I love this woman and her beautiful nature ❤️ Happy Easter 🙏🏻 — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) April 12, 2020

“Happy Easter [Dolly Parton] thank you for spreading so much love, light, and positivity out into the world when we’re in such dire need. Not only now but all the time with your kind words, music, wisdom, laughter, and smile. God bless you always. Love you,” one fan wrote thanking Parton.

“The world is filled with light and joy because He is Risen, and that He created such a joyful messenger like you, Miss Dolly. Blessings, and thanks,” another posted sharing blessings.

“Happy Easter, Ms Dolly.

Thanks for sharing this beautiful message with us & kindly asking everyone to please stay home for their own safety & ours,” a third wrote, wishing the singer a happy Easter.

Look at this queen looking like she just finally found an #ACNH island that has lilies. Someone put her in the game. pic.twitter.com/gZU8HpcvjW — Jessica Yonker (@jessicaykr) April 12, 2020

“God Bless our precious Dolly. How special she has been during this difficult time,” another fan added, noting just how much Parton has provided despite the difficulty of the time and the loss of her friend, Kenny Rogers.

Thank you.



Just got through watching a recording of you singing “He’s Alive!” at the CMA awards. Such a blessing! I cry every time!



You never needed the choir. ♥️



He is risen indeed! #JesusIsAlive #TheTombIsEmpty — Christian ✝️ (@crizby777) April 12, 2020

“Beautiful! Made me cry. Thank you, Dolly,” an emotional fan wrote.

She is an American treasure. I’m so glad we live in the same time as her. 🙂 — Josh Powers (@powersj_tx) April 12, 2020

“Dolly, if you did a series of lectures and songs for home study, I am sure people would purchase it! Best five minutes I’ve spent contemplating the Resurrection!!!” a final fan suggested.