Dolly Parton Fans Celebrate Country Legend’s New Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton’s fans celebrated when the Guinness World Records announced earlier this month that she set three new world records this year. Unsurprisingly, the records have to do with another successful year on the country music charts and not for making the world’s largest pizza or crushing the most walnuts with one elbow in one minute. This year, Parton was also a member of PEOPLE‘s People of the Year list in recognition of her philanthropic work.

Parton has charted on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart in seven different decades, the most ever for a female artist. She also has the most number-one hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 25. She also broke her own record for the most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parton, 75, also holds the record for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart at six, which she set in 2018. The only other artist with at least one song on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart in seven different decades is George Jones. Scroll on to see how fans celebrated Parton’s latest achievement on Twitter.

‘Dolly Parton is a national treasure’

https://twitter.com/robotsofbk/status/1471814365254934541?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Guinness World Records presented Parton with certificates honoring her achievements in Nashville last week. “This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened,” Parton said. “I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

‘Congrats Dolly!’

https://twitter.com/waynemenard/status/1471715323606970369?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Parton first topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 1967 with “Something Fishy” and “Dumb Blonde.” The song that helped Parton reach the chart in the 2020s is “Does He Love You,” her collaboration with fellow country legend Reba McEntire. The remake of McEntire’s 1993 hit was the first time Parton and McEntire recorded a song together.

‘She is a shining example of what you can do if you follow your heart!’

https://twitter.com/drifterdaveward/status/1472584943301767175?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“We’ve worked together so much and we’ve always said, ‘We gotta do something together,’” Parton said last week of working with McEntire, reports Billboard. “But usually we were talking about doing a movie or something like that… that’s one of the things I’m proudest of. I think it turned out really well.”

‘When great things happen to great people’

https://twitter.com/CelinaMtRainier/status/1472187170677047297?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Earlier this month, Parton was on the cover of PEOPLE‘s People of the Year issue, which recognized her philanthropic efforts in the past year. In late 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University’s research into the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Her Dollywood Foundation also raised $700,000 for Tennessee flood victims in October. Parton’s Imagination Library program recently rolled out in Kentucky, so it now provides free books for children in all 50 states.

‘Such an inspiration’

https://twitter.com/PatrickMuston/status/1472047550417051649?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m kind of addicted to the feeling of giving,” Parton told PEOPLE. “Knowing that I’m doing something good for someone else.”

‘Congratulations to a great lady’

https://twitter.com/DottieRamboFans/status/1471661977248403457?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Parton recently surprised fans on Thanksgiving when she shared a rare photo of her husband, Carl Dean. It was a throwback picture of the couple. Although Dean has been married to one of the biggest country music superstars in the world since 1966, he has rarely appeared in public. “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does,” Parton wrote in early November when she shared another old picture with Dean.