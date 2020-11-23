Dolly Parton: John Cleese Draws Jeers for Stale Joke Over Country Legend's Breasts

Dolly Parton has been the butt of many jokes over the years, but now Monty Python's John Cleese is drawing some jeers for making a stale quip over the country music icon's breasts. In a tweet, Cleese wrote, "The wondrous, life-enhancing Dolly Parton says she 's 'bustier than ever.' Sorry! 'Busier than ever.'"

The joke is not dissimilar to countless ones made throughout the years, regarding Parton's chest size. The legendary songwriter has made many jokes herself, all of which tend to land better than when others make make them. Unfortunately for Cleese, his quip is not being met with resounding praise. Many commenters are expressing disapproval over the joke, not necessarily due to its subject, but more related to the creativity. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.