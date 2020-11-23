Dolly Parton: John Cleese Draws Jeers for Stale Joke Over Country Legend's Breasts
Dolly Parton has been the butt of many jokes over the years, but now Monty Python's John Cleese is drawing some jeers for making a stale quip over the country music icon's breasts. In a tweet, Cleese wrote, "The wondrous, life-enhancing Dolly Parton says she 's 'bustier than ever.' Sorry! 'Busier than ever.'"
The joke is not dissimilar to countless ones made throughout the years, regarding Parton's chest size. The legendary songwriter has made many jokes herself, all of which tend to land better than when others make make them. Unfortunately for Cleese, his quip is not being met with resounding praise. Many commenters are expressing disapproval over the joke, not necessarily due to its subject, but more related to the creativity. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.
Dude. It's just not funny. Sure you get to say what you want as a comedian, but that doesn't mean we have to stay silent about a sexist comment meant as a "joke."
This is just embarrassing. Maybe consider deleting it and show some respect. Dolly Parton is an amazing woman.— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) November 22, 2020
"This is just kinda sad. He used to be cutting edge, witty, that sharp humor that was stupid at times, but the semantics involved made it brilliant. This is just a boob joke in a dated Freudian slip set-up."prevnext
A boob joke about Dolly Parton? Have I somehow time travelled back to before I was born? Is Reagan President? pic.twitter.com/avNX33LYEk— Jenna Jingle Belle 😷 (@JennaMichelle29) November 22, 2020
"Here's my issue... I'm not offended, but I am not laughing either. Boomers and Gen X need to realise their jokes have stopped being funny."prevnext
You must have had some really good co-writers. pic.twitter.com/LqRGPEzGfo— Chrysha, 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇵🇱🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇪🇺🇸😷🕷 (@chrysha22) November 22, 2020
"While I agree that Dolly wouldn’t be offended, I also don’t think this joke is funny. It’s not so super offensive especially since we know big boob jokes are appreciated by Dolly. But this is like, some second grade low hanging fruit."prevnext
The wondrous. life-enhancing John Cleese says his jokes are 'dustier than ever'
Sorry !
'Mustier than ever'— Sally Brown (@Create_28) November 22, 2020
"This MIGHT have been funny for some people in, say, 1977. But really stale and tired now. Dolly full on funded our Covid vaccine dude, what have you done?"prevnext
I bet that's the first time that jokes been told 🙄— #Mamala (@heartslala) November 22, 2020
"I don’t know who you are but Dolly Parton is an iconic legend who has the voice of angel. She has used her wealth for good for years. Hitching your wagon to her for attn is peak male fragility 2020."prevnext
Mr Cheese, we are doing these jokes about Pamela Anderson now. Kids don’t know who dolly is.— Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) November 22, 2020
"Once a legend of comedy and now you make hack jokes like this? This is sad."prevnext
We’ve known you don’t have a comedic leg to stand on without Michael and the bunch holding you up, but Twitter has made it painfully apparent— millicent (@altcousin) November 22, 2020
"Loved your Monty Python stuff but this is a pretty geriatric lame-o fossilized joke. I know [you are] probably bored cooped up with this pandemic stuff but this wannabe pun is a bomb, not in a good way."prev