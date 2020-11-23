Dolly Parton: John Cleese Draws Jeers for Stale Joke Over Country Legend's Breasts

By Stephen Andrew

Dolly Parton has been the butt of many jokes over the years, but now Monty Python's John Cleese is drawing some jeers for making a stale quip over the country music icon's breasts. In a tweet, Cleese wrote, "The wondrous, life-enhancing Dolly Parton says she 's 'bustier than ever.' Sorry! 'Busier than ever.'"

The joke is not dissimilar to countless ones made throughout the years, regarding Parton's chest size. The legendary songwriter has made many jokes herself, all of which tend to land better than when others make make them. Unfortunately for Cleese, his quip is not being met with resounding praise. Many commenters are expressing disapproval over the joke, not necessarily due to its subject, but more related to the creativity. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.

"This is just kinda sad. He used to be cutting edge, witty, that sharp humor that was stupid at times, but the semantics involved made it brilliant. This is just a boob joke in a dated Freudian slip set-up."

"Here's my issue... I'm not offended, but I am not laughing either. Boomers and Gen X need to realise their jokes have stopped being funny."

"While I agree that Dolly wouldn’t be offended, I also don’t think this joke is funny. It’s not so super offensive especially since we know big boob jokes are appreciated by Dolly. But this is like, some second grade low hanging fruit."

"This MIGHT have been funny for some people in, say, 1977. But really stale and tired now. Dolly full on funded our Covid vaccine dude, what have you done?"

"I don’t know who you are but Dolly Parton is an iconic legend who has the voice of angel. She has used her wealth for good for years. Hitching your wagon to her for attn is peak male fragility 2020."

"Once a legend of comedy and now you make hack jokes like this? This is sad."

"Loved your Monty Python stuff but this is a pretty geriatric lame-o fossilized joke. I know [you are] probably bored cooped up with this pandemic stuff but this wannabe pun is a bomb, not in a good way."

