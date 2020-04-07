Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Sparks Heated Discussion After Blasting Donald Trump’s Handing of Coronavirus Pandemic

Natalie Maines’ political comments have generated quite the conversation online. The Dixie Chicks singer recently released a remix of their latest single, “Gaslighter,” complete with quotes from President Donald Trump and his ever-changing position on coronavirus. As Trump’s individual quotes play, ranging from “People think it goes away in April with the heat,” and “It may get bigger, it may get a little bigger, it may not get bigger at all,” against the trio’s harmonized chorus.

The band also went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March to perform “Gaslighter,” which was released as a single on March 1. After their performance, Maines spoke frankly about the band’s 2003 comments regarding then-President George W. Bush and his stance on the Iraq War, and how it relates to today’s cancel culture. “What we said back then — or what I said back then — would not even be a thing today, because it was really mild compared to what people say today,” Maines explained. “So on the one hand, everyone has this platform where they can say whatever they wanna say, but on the other hand, this platform can move really quickly and ruin people’s lives.”

While Maines and The Dixie Chicks as a band have never shied away from being outspoken, people from both sides of the aisle weighed in with their own reactions to the singer’s own politically-themed remix — as well as her comments.

“Nice to go with the release of their new album. But then again, those that enjoy her comments will enjoy the album,” wrote on commenter on Facebook. “The rest that might have listened once more….well probably not.”

“100 percent she has that right it occurred to me today that our love for our country is stronger than the music,” added another. “I was listening to a Dixie Chicks CD and they have never made that comeback.”

People like @dixiechicks are more concerned about pandering, and being anti republican than the welfare of the country. It’s sad — outrightdave (@outrightdave) April 6, 2020

“She has every right to speak her opinion freely, as do we all! Love The Dixie Chicks!”

“I can’t stand them since the last time she ran her mouth. If any of their songs come on the radio I turn the station. Got rid of CDs a long time ago!

Whether it was Bush 43, Gingrich, Palin, the Tea Party class of 2010, or yahoos burning Dixie Chicks records, they hitched their wagon to the people who cultivated the environment that gave rise to Trump. Yet they’re dumbfounded that he took advantage of it. (2/2) — J T Stepleton 🌹🕊️ (@jtstepleton) April 5, 2020

“Performer for years?? Has been, you mean to say, our President is doing a great job and I am proud to be American and honor and respect our President. Sorry to say but people like her do not know what RESPECT means!!!! Keep up your honest good work for us Mr President! Praying even for people like her!”

“Oh no not again. I love the Dixie Chicks music but Natalie Maines needs to stay in her lane! FYI you can’t blame Donald Trump for every damn thing that happens.”

Remember back in 2003 when at a @dixiechicks concert Natalie Maines had the “audacity” to say “…and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas”???

I miss those days because I’m ashamed @realDonaldTrump is from the #USA. #dixiechicks #notreadytomakenice — Nicole Castillo (@nmcastillo) April 4, 2020

“She needs to go away, her mouth always gets her in trouble. I never liked her anyway.”

“She ruined it for the group years ago!! [I] have no use her!!”

The people that say “that’s not what he meant” every time Trump speaks are the same fools still mad at the #dixiechicks for something they said in 2003. — Rachel Shank (@rachelshank_) April 3, 2020

“I truly respect that she exercises her constitutional right to free speech! In fact, using your rights is far more patriotic than sitting back criticizing those of that do. I don’t always agree with her, but I absolutely agree with her right to speak freely! This is why the radio has a dial.”

“I love The Dixie Chicks and just like every other celebrity out there they have the right to speak freely!!!”

Here we go again… 🙄 — carly (@c_alexander2) April 1, 2020

“She still hasn’t learned, I will never listen to their music again. I haven’t since the last time she opened her mouth against this great country.”

“Personally I believe this is a time that we should encourage each other and take care of each other in every way possible! After all it affects all of us around the world there is no room for toxic behavior.”