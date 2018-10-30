Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Cautioned to Hurry With Divorce

Dixie Chicks member Natalie Maines has been warned to hurry with her divorce from Adrian Pasdar or she risks the case being dismissed, The Blast reports.

A dismissal would keep the couple legally married, and court documents state that neither Maines nor Pasdar has informed the court of the status of their case.

To move their case forward, the pair need to inform the court whether a settlement has been reached and file it. The case has seemingly stalled since last year, when the couple initially filed.

Maines filed for divorce in July 2017, citing irreconcilable differences. She sought joint custody of the couple’s two sons and requested that neither party pay spousal support.

Pasdar, an actor who has appeared on Heroes and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., responded to the filing and while he agreed on joint custody, he requested that Maines be ordered to pay him spousal support, which was reportedly the last movement the case has seen.

“It’s a private family matter,” Maines’ rep, Cindi Berger, told USA Today of the split at the time.

Maines and Pasdar met at Dixie Chicks member Emily Robison Strayer’s wedding, where Maines was a bridesmaid and Pasdar acted as a groomsman. The two married in 2000 at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and share sons Jackson Slade and Beckett Finn.

Maines is currently working on new Dixie Chicks music with bandmates Robison Strayer and Martie Maguire, along with producer Jack Antonoff, having been teasing fans about potential new music for months.

Most recently, Maines shared a photo on Instagram of Antonoff reclining on a couch in a recording studio, writing, “Just wrapped up another week with this musical genius.”

The Dixie Chicks were one of the biggest groups in country music for years before wading into controversy in 2003 when Maines publicy said that the group was ashamed President George W. Bush was from Texas.

After the fallout, the group released their album Taking the Long Way in 2006 and has since sporadically toured, with their last trek, the DCX MMXVI World Tour, kicking off in April 2016.

Based on hashtags included with Maines’ posts regarding new music, fans can likely expect to hear something new from the Chicks before the end of the year, as she has now been including the hashtag #dcx2018 in her posts for several months.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz