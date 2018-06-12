Dierks Bentley Earns No. 1 Hit With ‘Woman, Amen’

Dierks Bentley has earned another No. 1 hit, with “Woman, Amen.” The song is the first single from Bentley’s recently-released The Mountain record.

“When you’re making an album, which is what I’m trying to make – I’m not trying to make a collection of singles; I’m trying to make an album,” says Bentley, “you’ve got to follow the muse, follow the music. The first single really – I know this sounds kind of cheesy in a way, but it chooses you. That song chose me. That song chose us. That song chose to be the first single. When you’re originally looking on making a new album, a title like ‘Woman, Amen’ wouldn’t be something that pops off the page to me necessarily as the first single, but it just asserted itself and it’s just the right song to lead the charge of this album.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bentley wrote “Woman, Amen” with Josh Kear and Ross Copperman, inspired by his wife, Cassidy Black.

“I think any guy who’s semi-conscious and trying to move down the evolutionary chain needs to listen to women,” Bentley insists. “My wife’s dragged me through all sorts of dark ages and phases that I thought I knew what I was doing or [thought] I was right and it’s like, ‘C’mon, dummy. Follow me. I’ll lead you towards where you want to be,’ whether that was kids, like starting that train, which I wasn’t really sure I was ready to start or having kids and trying to be a more conscious parent.

“I’ve learned a lot from her,” he continues. “This song definitely, it’s just an honest lyric, and hopefully a lot of people can connect to it.”

The Arizona native was thinking of Black, who he credits for much of his success, when he wrote lines like, “I’d lose my way and I’d lose my mind / If I faced one day on my own / I know I was saved / The night that she gave this drifter’s heart a home.“

“I feel like it all starts at home with my wife,” Bentley tells Billboard. “She is who grounds me, she is also the one who has helped me to grow as a person over all these years, so I feel if I’m going to tell these stories [on The Mountain] right, I need to start with her.”

Download “Woman, Amen” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/dierksbentley