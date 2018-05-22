Dierks Bentley Calls Country Music the ‘Music of Summer’

Dierks Bentley fans are excited to see the singer on the road this summer on his Mountain High Tour, but perhaps no one is more excited than Bentley. The Arizona native says there is no where he would rather be during the warmer months than singing his favorite style of music to his loyal fanbase.

“Country music really is the music of summer,” Bentley tells People. “I don’t know why that is or how that started. I think it’s just that it’s a really fun genre of music. It’s generational music. You’ve got everyone from eight to 80 out there in a crowd. I tell my guys in the band before we walk on stage to do that huddle, and that feeling you have just before you walk on stage, is something you can’t replace with any amount of money. To get out there and hear the crowd singing along with the song that you wrote means the world because they’ve had to listen to that song a lot to memorize those lyrics.”

The “Woman, Amen” singer adds that there is a feeling he gets from a live show, whether he is a performer or spectator, that can’t be found anywhere else.

“I just love the feeling of community that comes from a country concert,” he says. “The walls that get broken down, and the joy that gets created, there’s just nothing like it.”

The 42-year-old, who brings a Jeep on the road with him, as well as plenty of things to stay entertained on the road, including an inflatable boat, mountain bikes, fishing poles, bowling balls, and a hockey bag, stays outdoors when he’s off the road as much as possible.

“When I’m not on the road, which is rare, I’m on the lake,” Bentley reveals. “I got a boat and I’m just getting out there with some friends and just staying out watching the sun go down. There’s just nothing like being on the water, so that’s my favorite thing. In Tennessee, my favorite spot might be in the mountains somewhere, but it’s hard to do right now, with scheduling. Anything outdoors. That’s good for me.”

Bentley is on the road this summer with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening act. His highly-anticipated new album, The Mountain, will be released on June 8. Pre-order is available at dierks.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/dierksbentley