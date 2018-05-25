Hear Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne Team up for New Song ‘Burning Man’

Dierks Bentley is gearing up to release his new album, The Mountain, and the singer has shared another new track from the project, teaming up with Brothers Osborne for the energetic “Burning Man.”

Starting with a driving beat, “Burning Man” explores the duality of man, expressing the belief that people have so many different sides to them at various points throughout their journey through life.

Brothers Osborne will join Bentley this summer on his Mountain High Tour, so it’s a perfect opportunity to the friends to pair up.

“You know, I’m on tour with Brothers Osborne this year. I’m a huge fan of those guys. They’re friends. We play in a side band together, a ’90s country cover band called the Hot Country Knights with a K for anyone who wants to look us up,” Bentley told Sounds Like Nashville. “So, we’re just pals, and it’s like this song feels like something that they would sing, you know? It feels like if they’d got this one before I did, they probably would’ve cut it.”

The “Woman, Amen” singer added that recording the song with the duo felt like a natural fit.

“I’ve never had someone on tour with me – anyone who’s on tour with me is someone I just love,” he explained. “I’ve never had anyone out there that I’m not a huge fan of or I don’t totally believe in, and I’ve never had that plus also had a song we could do together out on the road that’s on an album. It was so easy. I just called ’em up and sent the song and got a huge ‘Yes’ back from both of them right away. They came into the studio like two days later. It was just a great hang. [I] got great footage of all that stuff.”

The Mountain will be released on June 8. Bentley kicked off his Mountain High Tour earlier this month.

In addition to his tour, the 42-year-old will also make a stop in Colorado this summer for his inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival, which takes place this Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista, Colorado.

Bentley himself will perform several times during the festival and plans to hit the stage at least once each day, collaborating with other artists and taking in all the action.

Announced performers include Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury, Sam Bush and The Cadillac Three, with more artists set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

“This is a dream come true for me. It’s no secret that I love everything about Colorado…the fans, the venues we’ve played and of course, the landscape,” Bentley said in a press release. “We are bringing it all together with this festival. It’s our own ‘field of dreams,’ where we are putting everything we have into it, with no details overlooked, in hopes it is the ultimate festival experience.”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com