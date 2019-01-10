Dierks Bentley Channels ‘Blades of Glory’ for Burning Man Tour Promo

Dierks Bentley‘s Burning Man Tour is just days away, and the star is getting fans ready for the road with a brand new promo for the trek featuring openers Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes.

In the clip, dubbed “The Burning Man Tour On Ice,” Bentley appears clad in a lace, feather and rhinestone-adorned purple skating outfit, with the musician gliding around a rink and doing his best to pull of some tricks, shooting finger guns and even releasing a CGI dove from his hands at one point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He’s soon joined by Pardi and Townes, who are also dressed in purple, and the three artists proceed to show off their very special effects-enhanced skating skills before coming together for a final pose on the ice.

Throughout all of this, a dramatic voiceover is taking place, the disembodied voice promoting the tour and the “majesty,” “magic” and “raw emotion” audiences will experience.

“You’ve heard the hits, you’ve seen the spectacle…,” the voice intones. “See what happens when fire meets ice.”

After the clip’s release, Bentley received a shoutout from Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who called the singer “skating’s newest star.”

Studied a lot of your routines…and watched a lot of Blades of Glory! Ha. Love to see you out at one of our shows. I’ll pack my my skates, feathers and lace in case you want a have skate-off. Thanks Adam! //t.co/j84y7RIoJ4 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) January 10, 2019

Bentley reflected on the funny promo backstage at the C-Ya On The Flipside benefit concert in Nashville this week, joking that he wasn’t the most graceful when it came to filming the clip.

“I still have a bad hip from taking a spill for the art, for creating my art,” he said.

“It’s gonna be awesome, I’m so excited,” Bentley added of the tour. “I just had 14 days off, I was in Colorado. Totally recharged, cannot wait to get back out there. So much stuff to work on between launching this tour again with Tenille and what we’re going to do together, what Jon Pardi and I are gonna do together. A lot going on, a lot of music happening.”

Pardi echoed that statement, sharing that he had just FaceTimed Bentley the other night to work on a collaboration for the trek. Pardi has joined Bentley on tour twice before, and fans will get to see their friendship play out for a third time during this upcoming round of shows.

“We’re trying to figure out what we’re gonna do together on the show,” Pardi revealed. “I can’t tell anybody. But it’s gonna be a fun show, and we’ve been gearing up for it.”

The Burning Man Tour kicks off in Canada, though Pardi isn’t thrilled about that combination for one specific reason.

“We’re starting off in Canada in January,” he said. “It’s gonna be freezing.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Dierks Bentley