David Nail and Wife Catherine Expecting Baby Girl After IVF Struggle

Country singer David Nail and his wife, Catherine, will soon be adding to their family! The couple announced that they are expecting a daughter who will join their 4-year-old twins, son Lawson Brent and daughter Lillian Catherine. The baby girl will arrive in October, and the couple told PEOPLE that she was conceived through in vitro fertilization.

"After an unsuccessful IVF attempt last summer, we tried again this past winter, and were elevated to experience another miracle," Nail said. "We tried so long to have kids before we were blessed with the twins," he added of Lawson and Lillian, who the family also welcomed through IVF. Nail and Catherine shared their happy news with a photo of their family sitting outside on the grass wearing blue denim, Nail and his wife hugging their twins close.

In July 2016, Nail discussed his and Catherine's fertility struggles in a video leading up to the release of his album Fighter. "A lot of what we dealt with had to do with me," he said. "As a man, you definitely don’t want to hear that." "[Catherine] had dreams to be a mother, and would always tell me that’s what she was born to do," he continued. "So in whatever way I was [contributing to that not] happening was beyond frustrating."

The couple ultimately decided to transfer two embryos and we able to welcome their twins. "It’s been this difficult … if we are so lucky to have two, it may be the only two we ever get," Nail recalled saying. Catherine explained, "Your eye is on the prize, and that’s just what I kept telling myself every single day: 'What’s the end result?' Yes, this may hurt for now, but I would do it again. I would do it 10 times again to get what we have now."

After the twins were born, Nail told PEOPLE that he had to develop "a ridiculous amount of" patience. "I knew that I was going to have to be patient, but it’s something that I’ve never really been," he said. "I felt like that throughout my wife’s pregnancy I was subconsciously getting more patient. Things would happen and my reaction would kind of surprise myself. But there’s just nothing that can prepare you for how patient you have to be — especially with twins."